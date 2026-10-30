IDBI Bank reserve price unchanged, second bidding round raises value by Rs 3,917 crore: Govt

The Ministry of Finance has announced that the reserve price for IDBI Bank's strategic disinvestment remained unchanged in the second round of bidding. However, the bid-discovered price increased by Rs 3,917 crore, boosting the transaction's value for the government and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

In a statement, the Ministry explained that the second, or 'best offer', round was conducted in accordance with a process established by the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD), under the authority granted to it by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

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The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) conducted the first round of bidding in the financial year 2025-26. The Ministry said that DIPAM's internal procedures served as guiding principles, allowing adjustments to the process to ensure the timely execution of complex strategic transactions.

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"The reserve price remained unchanged," the Ministry clarified, noting that the first round had become ineffective after the initial bids were rejected.

The Ministry stated that the request for proposal clearly specified the next course of action if the highest financial bid fell below the reserve price. According to a CCEA decision dated August 16, 2017, the CGD was authorised to make policy decisions on procedural matters and consider deviations necessary for executing authorised strategic disinvestment transactions.

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Describing the valuation process, the Ministry said that bidders independently evaluated the bank and submitted confidential offers, while independent organisations simultaneously conducted valuations to assess the reasonableness of the bids.

The CGD reviewed the entire valuation methodology in April 2026 before inviting the best offers. Following the public disclosure of IDBI Bank's financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, independent valuation firms began updating their assessments in May.

According to the Ministry, the process remained 'double blind', with bidders having no access to the independent valuations and valuers being unaware of the bids. Only the CGD had access to both sets of information to assess the fairness of the offers.

Two separate consultants valued the bank using different methodologies. The transaction adviser conducted the business valuation by engaging professional experts to apply market multiple approaches.

The experts used the comparable company method, taking publicly listed sectoral banks as the peer group. However, due to the lack of suitable comparable transactions, the valuation process also involved other assessment methods.

The Ministry stated that IDBI Bank transitioned from a government-owned banking institution to a government-controlled banking institution following LIC's acquisition of a majority stake in 2019.

Although the Reserve Bank of India subsequently classified it as a private bank for regulatory purposes, the majority ownership remained with LIC and the government. Meanwhile, market participants continued to regard it as a public sector institution, according to the Ministry's clarification.