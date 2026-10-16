IDBI Bank stake sale expected to be completed by March 2027, subject to RBI approval

Arunish Chawla, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), on Wednesday said the IDBI Bank stake sale transaction is anticipated to be finalised by the end of the present financial year (March 31, 2027).

He mentioned that this depends on approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

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Fairfax Financial Holdings, the winning bidder, will provide its technical documents to the RBI and present its eligibility, including necessary information to fulfil additional compliance and regulatory obligations, Chawla stated.

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Following the regulatory approval, the share purchase agreement will be executed, enabling the transaction to be finalised before the end of the current financial year, he noted.

He ensured that the interests of minority and retail shareholders would be completely safeguarded during the transaction.

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Once the share purchase agreement is executed, the strategic buyer must extend an open offer to minority shareholders, allowing them to tender their shares per relevant valid rules.

Chawla further mentioned the market regulator has instructed Life Insurance Corporation of India to reduce its share in IDBI Bank from 19 per cent to 15 per cent after the divestment.

The decrease would raise the bank’s public float by an additional 4 percentage points, providing more shares to retail investors and other public stakeholders.

On Wednesday, the government approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings for roughly Rs 53,000 crore (USD 5.5 billion).

Chawla highlighted that the restructuring of IDBI Bank is the largest strategic transaction ever and will draw the highest FDI.