IDBI Bank’s Q2 net profit up 46% at Rs 828 cr

PTI

New Delhi, October 21

IDBI Bank on Friday reported a 46% rise in its net profit to Rs 828 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The total income in the September 2022-23 quarter rose to Rs 6,065.51 crore from Rs 5,129.92 crore a year ago, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender, controlled by India’s largest insurer LIC, improved its asset quality by bringing down its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 16.51% of the gross advances as of September 30, 2022, against 21.85% at the end of September 2021.

Its net NPAs too came down to 1.15% from 1.71%.

However, the provisioning towards bad loans and contingencies for the September quarter of FY23 was raised to Rs 770.72 crore from Rs 571.43 crore in Q2 FY22. It was lower than Rs 959.23 crore for June 2022-23 quarter.

JSW Steel Q2 loss at Rs 915 cr

JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 915 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,179 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.