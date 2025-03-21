IDeA World College: Admissions open for 2025-26

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21: In the heart of Bengaluru, where creativity and innovation converge, IDeA World College stands as a distinguished institution for aspiring designers. As IDeA World College continues to shape the next generation of designers, applications for the upcoming academic year open on March 24, 2025. With a curriculum designed to meet industry demands, aspiring students will have the opportunity to join a thriving creative community that values both technical expertise and artistic exploration.

Courses and Curriculum

More than just an educational facility, IDeA World College is a dynamic hub where passion transforms into expertise and dreams take shape. For nearly two decades, IDeA has been a leader in Fashion Design education, offering stability, expertise, and a strong support system that has enabled the institution to expand into various design disciplines. Building on this foundation, the college has recently launched its Graphic Design course, now in its second academic year. Both the BVA courses, including Graphic Design and Interior Design, are new additions, reflecting IDeA's commitment to evolving with industry trends and student aspirations.

IDeA offers comprehensive three-year degree programs in Interior Design, Graphic Design, and Fashion Design, all affiliated with Bangalore University, ensuring a robust academic foundation. Additionally, the college provides flexible learning options, including one-year diploma courses and an intensive three-year advanced diploma, catering to diverse career aspirations and learning preferences.

The Graphic Design program offers students exposure to a wide range of disciplines, including UI/UX design, branding, digital illustration, motion graphics, and visual storytelling. This diverse curriculum ensures that graduates are equipped with the necessary skills to excel in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

What truly sets IDeA apart is its emphasis on experiential learning. Students engage in real-world projects and professional events under the mentorship of Thomas Abraham, an award-winning designer. His industry expertise bridges the gap between academic concepts and practical application, equipping students with invaluable insights and hands-on experience.

The results speak volumes. IDeA students consistently earn national and international recognition, a testament to the institution's commitment to excellence. The curriculum is designed not only to foster technical skills but also to encourage creative exploration, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for the evolving design landscape.

Campus

IDeA World College provides a stimulating and supportive learning environment. The reception area welcomes students into a space designed for academic enrichment, complete with essential amenities, such as first-aid kits and sanitary supplies. The student lounge serves as a vibrant hub for discussions on design trends, collaborative projects, and networking opportunities.

The counselling room serves as a starting point for many students, guiding them through their academic and career pathways. Throughout the campus, accolades and awards showcase the institution's dedication to fostering talent and innovation. Hallways buzz with activity, from faculty engaging with students to study groups collaborating on projects, and informative displays about upcoming workshops and exhibitions.

Classrooms are designed to inspire, featuring glass walls and professional drafting tables that emphasize practical learning. Mannequins displaying student projects reinforce a hands-on approach to education, instilling confidence in aspiring designers. The state-of-the-art sewing lab offers Fashion Design students a space to hone their craft, while the computer lab is equipped with industry-standard software, such as Enscape and Photoshop. A dedicated IT team ensures seamless connectivity, providing students with uninterrupted access to digital resources.

Behind the scenes, the principal's office and staff room function as the core of academic planning and student support. Weekly meetings involving students, faculty, and management foster a culture of open communication and continuous improvement.

Explore IDeA World College

Prospective students and visitors are welcome to explore the campus and discover the programs offered. The admissions team is available to provide guidance and assistance.

IDeA World College--where creativity meets opportunity, and aspirations turn into achievements.

Explore the IDeA World College campus through this video.

For more information, please contact: +91-9008808000

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LbYnKJnZJs

