Ideas Matter Most marks IIT Kharagpur’s 75th Foundation Year with powerful conversations on India’s future

VMPL

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], September 16: As the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) celebrates its landmark 75th Foundation Year, Ideas Matter Most hosted a special edition at the prestigious institute, bringing together an inspiring group of thought leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and changemakers for powerful conversations on the ideas shaping India’s future.

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The special edition celebrated 75 years of excellence, innovation, research and nation-building, while creating a platform to reflect on the opportunities and challenges that will define India’s next generation.

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Ideas Matter Most has emerged as a distinctive talk-show platform bringing together voices from academia, industry, entrepreneurship, technology, public life and civil society. Having hosted conversations across leading IITs and IIMs, the platform is built around a simple yet powerful belief — that meaningful conversations can inspire meaningful action, and that the right ideas can create lasting impact.

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The IIT Kharagpur edition was especially significant as it coincided with the institute’s Platinum Jubilee year, making it a fitting occasion to celebrate its remarkable legacy while looking towards the future.

The event featured an eclectic line-up of distinguished speakers, each bringing a unique perspective on issues critical to India’s growth and future.

Shri Binay Kumar Singh, Director, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, shared his perspectives on contemporary India, public discourse, society and the evolving challenges and opportunities before the nation.

Dr Dinesh Shahra, Industrialist, brought the perspective of an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur to the conversation, sharing insights on industry, leadership, enterprise and the role of responsible businesses in contributing to India’s economic growth and development.

Dr Anand Handa, Chief Security Officer (CSO), C3iHub, IIT Kanpur, and a leading cybersecurity and digital-forensics expert, brought critical insights into the rapidly evolving digital threat landscape. His conversation highlighted the growing importance of cyber awareness, digital security and building a safer and more resilient digital India.

Sibasis Misra, Founder & CEO, BookingJini, brought the entrepreneurial and technology perspective, sharing insights on innovation, building businesses, digital transformation and the opportunities emerging from India’s rapidly evolving technology ecosystem.

Sandeep Chatterjee, a global supply chain and sustainability leader, shared perspectives on resilient supply chains, responsible business and the growing importance of sustainability in a rapidly changing global economy.

Manu Singh, a prominent environmentalist, brought an important environmental perspective to the conversation, highlighting the need for sustainable development and greater responsibility towards the planet and future generations.

Adding immense significance to the occasion was the address by Dr Khanindra Pathak, Emeritus Professor, Department of Mining Engineering, IIT Kharagpur and former Dean (Infrastructure), IIT Kharagpur.

A distinguished academic associated with IIT Kharagpur, Dr Pathak brought a unique institutional perspective to the celebration, connecting the institute’s remarkable 75-year journey with the aspirations and challenges of the future. His presence created a powerful bridge between IIT Kharagpur’s rich academic legacy and the ideas that will shape the next 75 years.

The IIT Kharagpur edition of Ideas Matter Most was more than a celebration of a milestone. It was a celebration of the power of ideas to create change.

For seven and a half decades, IIT Kharagpur has contributed significantly to India’s scientific, technological and intellectual landscape. Its faculty, researchers, students and alumni have made their mark across academia, industry, entrepreneurship, government and society.

As the institution enters its next chapter, Ideas Matter Most provided a platform to ask a compelling question: What ideas will shape India over the next 75 years?

From cybersecurity and digital transformation to entrepreneurship, industry, sustainable supply chains, environmental responsibility and public affairs, the conversations reflected the breadth of challenges and opportunities before India.

The event reinforced the philosophy behind Ideas Matter Most: “Great institutions create knowledge. Great minds create ideas. And ideas with purpose can create lasting impact.”

The IIT Kharagpur 75th Foundation Year edition therefore became a celebration of the past, a reflection on the present and, most importantly, a conversation about the future.

75 years of IIT Kharagpur. 75 years of ideas, innovation and impact. And a future waiting to be shaped by the next generation of ideas.

Ideas Matter Most — because the future is shaped by the ideas we choose to pursue today.

www.ideasmattermost.com

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