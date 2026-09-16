Ideas Need Action, Resilience and Purpose: Dr. Jayanta Ghosh at IIT Kanpur

VMPL

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16: Entrepreneur, educator and strategist Dr. Jayanta Ghosh participated as an invited speaker at Ideas Matter Most, held at C3iHub, IIT Kanpur, on September 5, where he shared insights on entrepreneurship, resilience, reinvention and purpose in an increasingly uncertain and rapidly evolving world.

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Drawing from his own journey—from a second-generation family business to entrepreneurship, education and research—Dr. Ghosh spoke about the unpredictable nature of professional and personal journeys. He emphasised that in a world marked by constant disruption, the ability to learn, unlearn and reinvent oneself is becoming just as important as conventional measures of success.

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“Ideas matter, but ideas alone do not create impact. We have to take the first step, stay resilient through uncertainty and remain open to changing our path when circumstances demand it,” Dr. Ghosh said during the interaction.

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Sharing a principle that has guided his own journey, he added, “If you take one step forward, the universe gives you ten opportunities.”

He also spoke about patience as an often-overlooked ingredient in entrepreneurship, growth and transformation, capturing the thought succinctly in three words: “Give time, time.”

Dr. Ghosh’s professional journey has evolved across business, entrepreneurship, management education, research and teaching. Reflecting on this evolution at IIT Kanpur, he urged young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs not to allow their age, academic background, first profession or past failures to permanently define the possibilities ahead.

A significant part of his interaction focused on the importance of building enterprises with a larger sense of purpose. Through his philosophy of “Profit with Purpose,” Dr. Ghosh advocates an approach where commercial sustainability and meaningful societal impact can coexist. He believes that the next generation of entrepreneurs will increasingly be measured not only by the businesses they build, but also by the problems they choose to solve and the value they create for society.

Addressing young people navigating rapidly changing careers, technologies and industries, Dr. Ghosh emphasised that reinvention should not be viewed as a sign of failure or uncertainty, but as an essential capability for the future.

“Your past may explain where you started, but it does not have to decide where you finish,” he said.

His interaction at Ideas Matter Most at C3iHub, IIT Kanpur, brought together four defining themes that have shaped his own journey: action, resilience, continuous learning and purpose.

The message was clear: a powerful idea may open the door, but it is the courage to take the first step, the resilience to continue, the willingness to reinvent and the purpose behind the journey that ultimately turns an idea into meaningful impact.

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