IDFC FIRST Bank enables Direct Tax payments through UPI, cards, net banking and branches

Making tax payments simpler, secure and accessible for taxpayers across India

Mumbai, 24 September 2026: IDFC FIRST Bank has completed the integration of its payment gateway for Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) collections, enabling taxpayers across India to pay Direct Taxes through multiple digital and physical channels.

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To make Direct Tax payments simple and convenient, taxpayers can choose from multiple payment options, including UPI, credit cards, debit cards, and IDFC FIRST Bank's Retail and Corporate Internet Banking platforms. Those who prefer offline payments can visit any IDFC FIRST Bank branch and pay via cheque, demand draft, or cash. Additionally, customers of other banks can also make Direct Tax payments seamlessly through IDFC FIRST Bank's payment gateway, using the internet banking facilities of their respective banks

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The integration is designed to make tax payments simpler and more convenient for taxpayers, irrespective of their banking relationship. Customers can also easily access and download challans and payment confirmations.

Mr. Shirish Bhandari, Head - Retail Liabilities, Cards & Payments, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "Customers today expect flexibility and choice in how they make payments. With this integration, taxpayers can use their preferred payment mode- whether UPI, internet banking, debit cards or credit cards, through a secure and seamless platform. This is another step in our commitment to building customer-friendly digital banking solutions."

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As one of the private sector banks authorised to collect Direct Tax payments on behalf of CBDT, IDFC FIRST Bank continues to strengthen its digital payments infrastructure and provide banking solutions that support the evolving needs of individuals and businesses.

Steps to pay Direct Taxes through IDFC FIRST Bank:

1. Log in to the Income Tax e-Filing Portal: Income Tax e-Filing Portal

2. Create a challan and select "Payment Gateway"

3. Choose IDFC FIRST Bank as the payment option

4. Select the preferred payment mode, such as UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card, or Internet Banking, and complete the payment

5. Download or print the paid challan for future reference

For more information, visit IDFC FIRST Bank Tax Payment Services

About the Bank

1. Vision: To build a world-class Bank in India, founded with principles of Ethical, Digital, and Social Good Banking.

2. Scale: IDFC FIRST Bank is one of India’s fast-growing private banks, building its UI, UX, and tech stack like a fintech. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank has a customer business of Rs. 6,04,776 crore including deposits and loans, with YoY growth of around 20%.

3. Scope: We are a universal Bank offering complete range of services, including Retail, MSME, Rural, Startups, Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Credit Cards, Wealth Management, Deposits, Government Banking, Working Capital, Trade Finance, and Treasury solutions.

4. Ethical Banking: We are committed to doing right even when customers are not watching. We have simplified descriptions, calculations, and legal jargon to avoid confusing customers.

5. Digital Banking: The Bank's modern technology stack delivers high-quality services across all channels like mobile, branch, internet banking, call centers and relationship managers. Built on cloud-native, API-led, microservices architecture, supported with data, analytics, AI, and fine aesthetics, we strive to deliver fintech-grade experiences on banking platform.

6. Social Good: We have served over 40 million customers in inclusive banking, including 3.6 million women entrepreneurs, 7.5 million lifestyle improvement loans, 2 million livelihood loans, 300,000+ SMEs, 2.7 lakh water and sanitation loans, and 2.5 lakh electric vehicles. Our ESG credentials are strong and steadily improving.

7. Customer Friendly Banking: We make banking easy by having a customer first approach. We have waived fees on 36 essential savings account services which are commonly charged in the market, the first and only bank in India to do so. We create “pull” products that customers actively seek out.

8. Governance: We adhere to regulatory guidelines in letter and spirit and actively work with regulators to make things better. We take pride in maintaining highest levels of corporate governance

9. Shareholders: We are building a well-diversified universal banking portfolio designed to deliver consistent ROE of 16%+.

10. Employees: IDFC FIRST Bank is designed to be a happy place to work, with cutting-edge roles, meaningful growth opportunities, and a culture of meritocracy. Compensation is healthy, efforts are recognized, and employees experience the pride and excitement of creating a world-class Bank in India.

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