IDFC FIRST Bank introduces Zero Forex Markup across all its Credit Cards, existing and new.

Enables customers to make international spends without any forex markup charges Mumbai, September 17th, 2026: As part of its customer-first philosophy, IDFC FIRST Bank has become the first bank in India to offer Zero Forex Markup on all existing and new credit card customers, with no conditions attached.

The benefit is available automatically to all cardholders. Customers do not need to apply for a new card, upgrade their existing card, or meet any spending threshold. Their current IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card now comes with Zero Forex Markup, with no conditions attached.

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Key benefits to customers: 1. Meaningful savings on international spends: A transaction of ₹1,00,000 typically attracts forex markup charges of 3.5% plus GST, increasing the bill by about ₹4,130. With Zero Forex Markup, IDFC FIRST Bank customers avoid these charges entirely.

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2. Reward Points continue: Customers will continue to earn Reward Points or Cashback as applicable on international transactions as per the features of their respective cards.

3. No separate forex card required: Customers often purchase forex cards solely to avoid forex markup charges. With this feature, their existing IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card effectively serves the same purpose.

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4. Relevant for modern global spending: International transactions today include not only travel, but also e-commerce purchases, subscriptions, streaming services, software, education payments and business expenses, making this benefit valuable for travelers, students, professionals and businesses alike.

Mr. Shirish Bhandari, Head - Retail Liabilities, Credit Cards and Payments, IDFC FIRST Bank, said: “At IDFC FIRST Bank, creating customer-friendly products is central to our philosophy. By eliminating forex markup charges across all our credit cards while continuing to offer Reward Points or Cashback as applicable, we are delivering a simple yet powerful benefit that makes international spending more rewarding for our customers. We believe this proposition will give customers the confidence to use their IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards for all their global spending.” About the Bank 1. Vision: To build a world-class Bank in India, founded with principles of Ethical, Digital, and Social Good Banking.

2. Scale: IDFC FIRST Bank is one of India’s fast-growing private banks, building its UI, UX, and tech stack like a fintech. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank has a customer business of Rs. 6,04,776 crore including deposits and loans, with YoY growth of around 20%.

3. Scope: We are a universal Bank offering complete range of services, including Retail, MSME, Rural, Startups, Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Credit Cards, Wealth Management, Deposits, Government Banking, Working Capital, Trade Finance, and Treasury solutions.

4. Ethical Banking: We are committed to doing right even when customers are not watching. We have simplified descriptions, calculations, and legal jargon to avoid confusing customers.

5. Digital Banking: The Bank's modern technology stack delivers high-quality services across all channels like mobile, branch, internet banking, call centers and relationship managers. Built on cloud-native, API-led, microservices architecture, supported with data, analytics, AI, and fine aesthetics, we strive to deliver fintech-grade experiences on banking platform.

6. Social Good: We have served over 40 million customers in inclusive banking, including 3.6 million women entrepreneurs, 7.5 million lifestyle improvement loans, 2 million livelihood loans, 300,000+ SMEs, 2.7 lakh water and sanitation loans, and 2.5 lakh electric vehicles. Our ESG credentials are strong and steadily improving.

7. Customer Friendly Banking: We make banking easy by having a customer first approach. We have waived fees on 36 essential savings account services which are commonly charged in the market, the first and only bank in India to do so. We create “pull” products that customers actively seek out.

8. Governance: We adhere to regulatory guidelines in letter and spirit and actively work with regulators to make things better. We take pride in maintaining highest levels of corporate governance.

9. Shareholders: We are building a well-diversified universal banking portfolio designed to deliver consistent ROE of 16%+.

10. Employees: IDFC FIRST Bank is designed to be a happy place to work, with cutting-edge roles, meaningful growth opportunities, and a culture of meritocracy. Compensation is healthy, efforts are recognized, and employees experience the pride and excitement of creating a world-class Bank in India.

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