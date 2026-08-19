IDFC FIRST Bank successfully accesses international debt capital markets with maiden US$500 million bond issuance

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: IDFC FIRST Bank Limited, acting through its IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT City, announced the successful pricing and allocation of its inaugural US$500 million three-year fixed-rate senior notes due 2029. The notes carry a fixed coupon of 5.625% and were placed with investors outside the United States in Regulation S format.

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This is the Bank's first international bond issuance and marks its entry into the global debt capital markets. The transaction follows the assignment of an investment-grade ‘BBB-’ long-term issuer credit rating with a Stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings on August 13, 2026.

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The transaction was anchored by marquee global institutional investors, including BlackRock, Capital Group, Alliancebernstein, etc. Their participation reflects strong investor confidence in the Bank's financial strength, growing franchise, prudent risk management and long-term prospects.

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Over the last few years, IDFC FIRST Bank has strengthened its balance sheet, built a granular retail deposit franchise, improved profitability and maintained asset quality, while continuing to invest in technology, distribution and customer service. The successful placement of the notes broadens the Bank's funding base and establishes an important new avenue for accessing international capital.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Sudhanshu Jain, Chief Financial Officer & Head - Corporate Centre, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "This inaugural transaction is a landmark milestone for IDFC FIRST Bank. We are delighted to see strong participation from some of the world's leading institutional investors in our maiden international bond issuance.

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The successful execution of the transaction, coming shortly after our investment-grade rating from S&P Global Ratings, reflects growing recognition of the strength of our franchise, the resilience of our balance sheet and the progress we have made over the last several years.

We thank our investors for their trust and confidence in the Bank. This issuance diversifies our funding sources, expands our access to global capital markets and supports our long-term growth ambitions." BofA Securities acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

About the Bank 1. Vision: To build a world-class Bank in India, founded with principles of Ethical, Digital, and Social Good Banking.

2. Scale: IDFC FIRST Bank is one of India’s fast-growing private banks, building its UI, UX, and tech stack like a fintech. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank serves 39 million customers, with a customer business at Rs. 6,04,776 crore ($65.9b) comprising customer deposits of Rs. 2,99,405 crore ($32.6b) and loans & advances of Rs. 3,05,370 crore ($33.3b). Customer deposits grew 16.6% YOY and loans 20.6% YOY. We reach over 60,000 cities, towns, and villages, operate through 1,155 branches.

3. Scope: We are a universal Bank offering complete range of services, including Retail, MSME, Rural, Startups, Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Credit Cards, Wealth Management, Deposits, Government Banking, Working Capital, Trade Finance, and Treasury solutions.

4. Ethical Banking: We are committed to doing right even when customers are not watching. We have simplified descriptions, calculations, and legal jargon to avoid confusing customers.

5. Digital Banking: The Bank's modern technology stack delivers high-quality services across all channels like mobile, branch, internet banking, call centers and relationship managers. Built on cloud-native, API-led, microservices architecture, supported with data, analytics, AI, and fine aesthetics, we strive to deliver fintech-grade experiences on banking platform.

6. Social Good: We work for society. We have impacted over 40 million lives including 3.6 million women entrepreneurs. We have financed over 7.5 million lifestyle improvement loans (for laptops, washing machines, refrigerators etc. that enhance the quality of life of middle class), 2.5 lakh electric 2W and 3W vehicles, 2.7 lakh water, sanitation, and hygiene loans, 2 million livelihood (cattle) loans, and 300,000+ SMEs. On deposits, we provide access of premium investment research, which is usually reserved for the wealthy, even to those holding balances as low as Rs.5,000. Our ESG scores are high and improving.

7. Customer Friendly Banking: We make banking easy by having a customer first approach. We have waived fees on 36 essential savings account services which are commonly charged in the market, the first and only bank in India to do so. We create “pull” products that customers actively seek out.

8. Governance: We adhere to regulatory guidelines in letter and spirit and actively work with regulators to make things better. We take pride in maintaining highest levels of corporate governance.

9. Shareholders: We are building a well-diversified universal banking portfolio designed to deliver consistent ROE of 16%+.

10. Employees: IDFC FIRST Bank is designed to be a happy place to work, with cutting-edge roles, meaningful growth opportunities, and a culture of meritocracy. Compensation is healthy, efforts are recognized, and employees experience the pride and excitement of creating a world-class Bank in India.

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