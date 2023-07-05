IDFC to merge with IDFC First Bank

Mumbai, July 4
The Board of Directors of IDFC First Bank have approved the scheme of amalgamation of IDFC Ltd with IDFC First Bank. The share exchange ratio will be 155 equity shares of IDFC First Bank for every 100 equity shares of IDFC Ltd. The merger is subject to requisite approvals from various regulators, including RBI, SEBI, among others.
