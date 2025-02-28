IDfy Completes SOC 2 Type II Attestation, Strengthening Data Security and Operational Excellence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: IDfy, India's leading identity verification and fraud detection platform, completed its SOC 2 Type II attestation, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of data security, privacy, and operational excellence.

The SOC 2 Type II attestation, awarded after an extensive independent audit, validates IDfy's adherence to stringent criteria in managing customer data with utmost confidentiality and integrity. It also underscores the company's robust internal controls and systems to ensure compliance with trust principles--security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. As one of the few companies in the RegTech space with a SOC 2 Type II certification, IDfy sets a benchmark for security and operational excellence in the industry.

Advertisement

Speaking on this achievement, Ashish Sahni, Chief Technology Officer at IDfy said, "In an era where data security is paramount, achieving SOC 2 Type II attestation is a testament to IDfy's unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive information. This milestone strengthens the trust our clients and partners place in us, as we continue to lead innovation in identity verification and fraud prevention with the highest levels of security and reliability."

IDfy provides AI-driven solutions to enterprises across industries, including banking, fintech, insurance, telecom, and e-commerce. Its technology helps businesses automate identity verification, prevent fraud, and comply with regulatory requirements. The SOC 2 Type II attestation further positions IDfy as a preferred partner for global and local enterprises seeking secure and efficient solutions.

Advertisement

This certification is particularly significant as IDfy continues to support organizations in India and abroad in navigating evolving data protection regulations, including the Data Protection Act, and mitigating the rising risks of fraud in digital ecosystems.

About IDfy:

IDfy is an Integrated Identity Platform offering products and solutions for KYC, KYB, Background Verifications, Risk Mitigation, Digital Onboarding, and Digital Privacy. We establish trust while delivering a frictionless experience for you, your employees, customers, and partners.

Only IDfy combines enterprise-grade technology with business understanding and has the widest breadth of offerings in the industry. With more than 12+ years of experience, 2 million verifications per day, and recognition in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2024 for the 3rd time, we are pioneers in this industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630330/SOC2_Type_2_IDfy.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630331/IDfy_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)