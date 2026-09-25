IEEMA Partners with EDF-France for a joint workshop to Drive Global Business Opportunities for Indian Electrical Equipment Manufacturers

• IEEMA and EDF France organised a joint workshop to provide Indian electrical and allied equipment manufacturers an opportunity to understand and explore the growing business potential in France’s nuclear energy programme and EDF’s global supply chain.

• IEEMA members got the opportunity to directly interact and participate in B2B meetings with EDF and its representatives.

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September 25, 2026, Mumbai: IEEMA successfully partnered with EDF France to organise a joint workshop on September 23, 2026, in Mumbai. The objective of the workshop was to provide Indian electrical and allied equipment manufacturers an opportunity to understand and explore the growing business potential in France’s nuclear energy programme and EDF’s global supply chain.

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The workshop assumes particular importance as the global nuclear energy sector is witnessing renewed momentum, creating significant opportunities for qualified Indian suppliers. The programme provided valuable insights into EDF’s procurement ecosystem, supplier qualification requirements, nuclear safety standards, applicable codes and standards, and opportunities for Indian companies to participate in the nuclear supply chain.

Speaking at the workshop, Mr Laurent-Olivier COUDEYRE, Head of Resources & Supply Chain Export, International Nuclear Directorate, Électricité de France (EDF), discussed the EPR, supply-chain opportunities, supplier pre-qualification and qualification requirements. Speaking of EDF as a large European utility in France, he highlighted EDF’s engagement in several countries worldwide. As a large producer of various sources of energy, he shared that 70 percent of EDF’s energy production comes from nuclear.

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Mr Xavier Owen, Supply Chain Dev’t & Localisation Lead, EDF - Dévelopement Nucléaire International, discussed the bill of quantities (BoQs) and how Indian EPR projects represent a large scope of opportunities for Indian suppliers. “We will be procuring large electrical equipment for our projects in India,” highlighted Mr Owen. He also gave examples of types of equipment the company buys for their projects, including HV switchboards, LV switchboards, HV/LV transformers, HV/LV/MV power cables, among others.

Emphasising on France and India’s long partnership, Mr Siddharth Bhutoria, President-Elect, IEEMA, spoke of the huge opportunities for India’s electrical industry. Mr Bhutoria highlighted the real opportunities for India to contribute to the global electricity production, exploring the vast opportunities that lay ahead. He spoke on India’s aim of changing the energy mix to increasingly up the share of electricity, for which nuclear energy will be needed even more. “We will see a lot more of small nuclear reactors and nuclear energy in India’s energy mix,” he said.

Mr Hartek Singh, Vice President, IEEMA and Chairman, Elecrama 2027, said “India and Indian electrical manufacturers are ready for the globe,” he said, adding that “we are now moving towards understanding international RFQs and standards. “This is the purpose of IEEMA – to facilitate such opportunities for India’s electrical sector,” Mr Singh added.

The workshop enabled the Indian electrical manufacturers to interact directly with EDF and is representatives. Électricité de France, covering the EPR, supply-chain opportunities, supplier pre-qualification and qualification requirements. Arabelle Solutions, with a specific focus on the scope of supply and electrical opportunities. EDF Power Solutions / EDF Renewables, focusing on the scope of supply and electrical opportunities. EDF Nuclear Engineering, India (ENEI), addressing nuclear safety culture and what makes the nuclear sector different.

As part of the programme, IEEMA members also got the opportunity to participate in B2B meetings with these representatives, providing an opportunity to discuss the capabilities of Indian companies, products, and potential areas of collaboration.

The workshop, organised by IEEMA, provided important first-hand understanding of the requirements for entering the EDF nuclear supply chain and opened potential avenues for future business opportunities with one of the world's leading nuclear energy companies.

About IEEMA

Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Founded in 1948, IEEMA has a pan India presence with its corporate office in New Delhi, registered office in Mumbai and regional offices in Kolkata and Bangalore. IEEMA has its State presence in Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Srinagar, Guwahati, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Gujarat and Hyderabad. IEEMA has a membership base of over 1,100 representing a combined turnover of more than $90 billion, exporting over USD 14.5 billion. The members encompass a complete value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment that ranges from public sector enterprises and multinational companies to small, medium and large companies. The industry provides direct and indirect employment to over 2.5 million people.

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