DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / IEM Kolkata Hosts Global IEM-HEALS Health Summit 2025

IEM Kolkata Hosts Global IEM-HEALS Health Summit 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 20: The city is gearing up to welcome an international gathering of scientists, innovators, and healthcare leaders as it hosts IEM-HEALS 2025, the International Conference on Advancing Science and Technologies in Health Science. The three-day event began on September 19, at the CII Auditorium, IEM Management House, Salt Lake, and will continue till September 21.

Organised by the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) in association with UEM Kolkata, SMART Society USA, Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley, Lions Club of Kolkata IEM, and Lions Club of Salt Lake IEM, the summit promises to be a unique confluence of ideas, technology, and culture.

Advertisement

The inaugural session was attended by Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, President, IEM-UEM Group, and Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM, along with senior academicians including Prof. Dr. Rajashree Paul, Director, IQAC, Prof. Dr. Arun Kr. Bar, Principal, Prof. Dr. Malay Gangopadhyaya, Dean, Prof. Diptiman Dasgupta, COO, and many others.

Advertisement

A highlight of the summit is the IEM Global Excellence Awards 2025, which recognised achievers across healthcare, science, technology, and culture. This year's awardees include Dr. Sunjae Lee (South Korea) for systems biology, Dr. Arunava Goswami (ISI) in biological sciences, Dr. Thankamani Kutty for therapeutic wellbeing, and Dr. Jaydip Bhaumik in gynecological oncology. Other recipients are Dr. Basudeb Mukherjee, Dr. Dipankar Chakrabarti, Dr. Ritu Kulshreshtha, Dr. Debi Prasad Pati, Dr. Partha P. Majumder, and Dr. Saurabh Chatterjee.

The conference is also hosting lectures by eminent global experts, including Dr. Anthony Scimè (York University, Canada), Dr. Jaideep Banerjee (Smith & Nephew, USA), Dr. Gopal Das (IIT Guwahati), and Dr. Saugata Hazra (IIT Roorkee). Their sessions are expected to focus on emerging fields such as AI in wound management, immune system modelling, microRNA nanotherapeutics, biomineralization, and translational medicine.

In addition to academic sessions, the summit features several special events. On September 20, the Hack 2 Heal Hackathon will provide a platform for students to present AI-powered healthcare solutions before industry leaders. Hands-on workshops will explore topics such as AI-driven enzyme characterization to counter antibacterial resistance. A project exhibition will showcase innovations ranging from humanoid robots and aquaponics farming to electric wheelchairs, fire-extinguisher ball launchers, and women's safety devices.

Speaking about the event, Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti said, "IEM-HEALS 2025 is more than an academic event--it is a celebration of progress and collaboration."

Prof. Dr. Rajashree Paul, Director, IQAC, remarked, "IEM-HEALS 2025 stands as a bridge between academia and industry, where ideas are nurtured into impactful solutions that touch lives globally."

Prof. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Head, Basic Science and Humanities, IEM, and Convener, added, "Our mission is to inspire collaboration across nations while addressing urgent healthcare challenges."

Prof. Dr. Debasmita Bhattacharya, Joint Convener, noted, "This platform is for scientists, students, and society at large, where innovation transforms into social good.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts