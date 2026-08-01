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New Delhi [India], August 1: The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) and University of Engineering & Management (UEM) Group successfully conducted the first round of the Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti National Talent Search Examination (SCNTSE-2026). Over 850 meritorious Class XII students from across India participated in the rigorous multiple-choice examination held at the IEM Salt Lake and New Town campuses.

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Instituted in honour of the late Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Chakrabarti, the visionary founder of the IEM-UEM Group and pioneer of private engineering education in Eastern India, SCNTSE aims to identify, nurture and celebrate India's brightest young minds in science and technology. Eligible candidates were required to have secured a minimum of 70 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

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The examination follows a carefully structured multi-stage format designed to test not only academic excellence but also analytical ability, creativity and innovative thinking. Round 1, conducted on 1 August 2026, comprised a demanding MCQ paper covering Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English.

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Round 2 is scheduled for 9 August 2026 and will be conducted as a descriptive written examination. This stage will require candidates to demonstrate deeper conceptual understanding, structured reasoning and the ability to articulate solutions to complex scientific problems. The final Round 3 will be held on 22 August 2026 and will consist of personal interviews together with science project presentations. In this culminating stage, shortlisted students will present original projects, defend their ideas before an expert panel and showcase the practical application of scientific knowledge.

Top performers across the three rounds will be awarded scholarships totalling INR 10 lakh, along with Certificates of Excellence; all participants will receive certificates recognising their endeavour. Students from several of Kolkata's and West Bengal's leading institutions took part in large numbers. Notable representation came from premier English-medium boys' schools, including St. Xavier's Collegiate School, La Martiniere for Boys and Don Bosco School, Park Circus; leading girls' schools such as La Martiniere for Girls, Loreto House and Sushila Birla Girls' School; and reputed Bengali-medium institutions, including Jadavpur Vidyapith and other distinguished government and aided schools across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM-UEM Group, said: "SCNTSE is close to our heart. It is not merely about securing top scores; it is about sparking curiosity, encouraging rigorous problem-solving and preparing the next generation of leaders in science and technology. Today's enthusiastic participation of nearly 850 students reaffirms our belief in the immense potential of India's young scientific talent."

Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, President, IEM-UEM Group, observed: "The spirit of true education lies in exploration and creativity. Through SCNTSE, we continue to uphold the vision of our founder by creating a national platform that values intellectual curiosity, gender parity and equal opportunity in STEM education."

Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Head of the Department of Basic Science and Humanities, IEM Kolkata, and Examination Controller, noted: "The multi-round structure of SCNTSE sets a high national benchmark. Round 1 tests breadth of knowledge, Round 2 evaluates depth of understanding through descriptive answers, and Round 3 assesses originality and communication through interviews and project presentations--qualities essential for future innovators and researchers."

SCNTSE-2026 stands as both a tribute to a towering educationist and a forward-looking initiative to fuel India's scientific future. With its structured rigour and growing nationwide reach, the examination continues to inspire students to look beyond textbooks and engage with the challenges of tomorrow.

Founded in 1989 by the late Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Chakrabarti as West Bengal's first private engineering college, the IEM-UEM Group has grown into one of India's leading educational conglomerates. With campuses in Kolkata and Jaipur, the Group offers high-quality programmes in engineering, management and allied disciplines. Recognised by the UGC, AICTE, NBA and NAAC (A Grade), and holding QS I-GAUGE Gold certification, IEM-UEM consistently ranks among the top private institutions in Eastern and Northern India. The Group is known for academic excellence, strong industry linkages, outstanding placements and a commitment to producing ethical, innovative and globally competent professionals.

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