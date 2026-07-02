IEM-UEM Group of Institutions Hosts Grand Inaugural Ceremony for First-Year B.Tech Students, Showcases Advanced Technologies

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New Delhi [India], July 2: The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, organized a grand inaugural ceremony to welcome its newly admitted First-Year B.Tech students, offering them an inspiring introduction to the institution's vibrant ecosystem of innovation, research, entrepreneurship, and technological excellence. The programme marked the beginning of the students' engineering journey while motivating them to embrace creativity, interdisciplinary learning, and research-oriented education from the very first day of their academic life.

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A major highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the live demonstration of several cutting-edge technologies and innovative products developed by the various Centres of Excellence (CoEs) of the IEM-UEM Group. The impressive technology showcase captivated the newly admitted students and provided them with a firsthand glimpse of the advanced engineering research, product development, and innovation ecosystem that distinguishes the institution.

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Among the key exhibits were Indira 2.0, an advanced humanoid robot capable of intelligent human interaction; Dodo, an AI-powered robotic assistant designed for smart communication and automation; the agile Hexabot robotic platform; autonomous and surveillance drones; multi-purpose aerial systems; robotic automation platforms; and several other innovative projects in artificial intelligence, robotics, embedded systems, intelligent automation, computer vision, and smart sensing. Developed by students and faculty members from different Centres of Excellence, these technologies demonstrated the institution's commitment to solving real-world challenges through scientific research and technological innovation. The live demonstrations generated tremendous enthusiasm among the freshers and encouraged them to actively participate in research and innovation throughout their academic journey.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Vice Chancellor, UEM Kolkata, said, "The future belongs to those who innovate. Engineering education today is driven by research, emerging technologies, and interdisciplinary collaboration. At IEM-UEM, we encourage every student to dream beyond conventional boundaries and become innovators, entrepreneurs, and global technology leaders."

Welcoming the new students, Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, President, IEM-UEM Group, emphasized the institution's culture of academic excellence and innovation. She remarked, "At IEM-UEM, students are provided with an ecosystem where learning extends beyond classrooms. Through our Centres of Excellence, advanced laboratories, research projects, and innovation initiatives, we empower students to transform creative ideas into meaningful technological solutions for society."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajashree Paul, Director, IQAC, highlighted the institution's commitment to quality education and innovation-driven learning. She stated, "Our focus is on integrating academic excellence with research, industry collaboration, and experiential learning, enabling students to become globally competent professionals and responsible innovators."

Prof. Gopa Goswami, Director, Corporate Relations, IEM-UEM Group, emphasized the institution's forward-looking academic vision. She said, "The IEM-UEM Group has always been a pioneer in introducing future-oriented academic programmes. We are among the few institutions in India that introduced Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes in emerging technologies at an early stage, ensuring that our students remain ahead of the curve and are well prepared for the rapidly evolving global technology landscape. Our strong industry collaborations, Centres of Excellence, and innovation-driven curriculum continue to create outstanding career opportunities for our students."

The inaugural ceremony concluded with an interactive technology exhibition, where the newly admitted students enthusiastically explored the innovative projects and interacted with faculty members, researchers, and student innovators from the various Centres of Excellence. The event enabled the students to gain valuable insights into the exciting opportunities available in research, product development, start-ups, internships, and interdisciplinary innovation at the IEM-UEM Group.

The programme was graced by Prof. Arun Kumar Bar, Principal; Prof. Malay Gangopadhyaya, Dean (Academic); Prof. Sanghamitra Poddar, Dean (Student Affairs and Alumni Relations); Prof. Prabir Kumar Das, Head, Department of Basic Science and Humanities; along with the Deans, Heads of Departments, senior faculty members, Controller of examination, Centre of Excellence coordinators of the IEM-UEM Group, who extended their warm wishes and encouraged the students to make the most of the institution's world-class academic and research environment.

The IEM-UEM Group is one of India's premier educational institutions, recognized for excellence in engineering, management, science, technology, and research. The Group is also among the pioneering institutions in India to introduce Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes in several emerging technologies at an early stage, reaffirming its commitment to future-focused education. With a strong emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, industry collaboration, interdisciplinary learning, and global exposure, the Group has established multiple Centres of Excellence and state-of-the-art laboratories that provide students with opportunities to work on cutting-edge technologies from the very beginning of their academic journey. Through its research-driven ecosystem and international outlook, the IEM-UEM Group continues to nurture future-ready engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and technology leaders committed to addressing real-world challenges through science, engineering, and technological advancement.

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