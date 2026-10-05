IEM’s SMART MAKER FEST brings Technology, Creativity, and Entrepreneurship under one roof

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 5: IEM Management House in Kolkata turned into a meeting ground for technology, creativity and entrepreneurship on Saturday as the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) and University of Engineering and Management, Kolkata (UEM), Salt Lake, in association with SMART Society, organised SMART MAKER FEST 2026.

Advertisement

The two-day festival, being held on October 3 and 4, has brought together students, young innovators, academicians, technology enthusiasts, artists and aspiring entrepreneurs. The theme of this year’s festival, ‘Sabekiyana’, brings together traditional elements with contemporary creativity, while giving young participants an opportunity to develop ideas into prototypes, innovative solutions and creative expressions.

Advertisement

The festival is supported by the Lions Club of Kolkata IEM, Lions Club of Kolkata Saltlake IEM and Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley.

The programme features a mix of technology, innovation, art and cultural activities. The key attractions include the Maker’s Exhibition, 8-Hour Hackathon, Robotics and Drones Workshop, Science & Technology Quiz, Food Festival, Artistic Work Presentation, Games and Power Talk, besides several other activities.

Advertisement

At the Maker’s Exhibition, participants are showcasing working models, prototypes and technology-driven solutions. The exhibition allows students and young makers to put their ideas before fellow students, experts, academicians and visitors.

Speaking about the objective behind the festival, Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Vice-Chancellor, UEM, Kolkata and Director, IEM, Kolkata, said, “The spirit of making begins with the courage to transform an idea into something tangible. Through SMART MAKER FEST, we want students to move beyond conventional learning and experience the excitement of creating, experimenting, collaborating and solving real-world problems.”

The 8-Hour Hackathon is giving participants a limited timeframe to work together and develop technology-based solutions. The robotics and drone activities are also providing hands-on exposure to emerging technologies and their practical applications.

Prof. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Chief Advisor, SMART MAKER FEST 2026, said the festival was designed not merely as a competition but as an innovation ecosystem, encouraging young participants to develop creativity, critical thinking, teamwork, leadership and problem-solving skills.

The festival also places emphasis on the link between technology and creative expression. Prof. Dr. Animesh Kundu, Faculty Coordinator, SMART MAKER FEST 2026, said, “The Fest is a fusion of technology and art. It represents the journey from imagination to implementation and from learning to meaningful innovation.”

The inaugural ceremony was attended by personalities from cinema, science, medicine, policing, academia and industry. Among those present were Santilal Mukherjee, Indian Actor; Niraj Chaddha, Scientific Officer, Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre; Dr. Krishnendu Gupta, Professor & Unit Head, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Vivekananda Institute of Medical Sciences; Dilip Bandyopadhyay, IPS (Retd.), Former Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police; and Prof. Dr. Sudip Kumar Das, Honorary Secretary, Indian Chemical Society, along with several other eminent delegates from academia and industry.

With students and institutions taking part, the two-day festival is offering a platform for innovation, technology, creativity, artistic expression and collaborative learning. Alongside technical activities, the festival brings together art, entrepreneurship and cultural programmes under the theme ‘Sabekiyana’, giving participants an opportunity to experiment, collaborate and present their ideas in different forms.

SMART MAKER FEST 2026 is being held at IEM Management House, Kolkata, on October 3 and 4. It is organised by IEM and UEM, Kolkata in association with SMART Society, and supported by the Lions Club of Kolkata IEM, Lions Club of Kolkata Salt Lake IEM and Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)