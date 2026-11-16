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Home / Business / IEPFA, SEBI to organise 'Niveshak Shivir' in Delhi on Nov 17 to resolve investor grievances

IEPFA, SEBI to organise 'Niveshak Shivir' in Delhi on Nov 17 to resolve investor grievances

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ANI
Updated At : 04:13 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, will organise a day-long 'Niveshak Shivir' in New Delhi on November 17 to promote investor awareness and protection, according to a statement by the Ministry.

The event will be organised in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), the Ministry said.

As per the release, the initiative aims to help investors and shareholders resolve issues related to unclaimed dividends, shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) and other pending claims.

"The initiative is designed to help investors and shareholders resolve issues related to unclaimed dividends, shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), and other claimant-related grievances," it said.

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According to the Ministry, the camp will provide assistance in recovering unclaimed dividends and shares held with companies for six to seven years, along with on-the-spot Know Your Customer (KYC) updates, nomination services and resolution of pending IEPFA claims.

The initiative will also enable direct interaction between investors, companies and Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs), eliminating the need for intermediaries.

"The Niveshak Shivir model promotes direct, intermediary-free engagement between investors, companies, and Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs)," the release said.

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 Dedicated service desks will be set up to address investor grievances.

"For the first time in the Niveshak Shivir, companies with substantial unclaimed dividend accounts are participating directly, so that relevant and rightful claimants can get guidance from the companies themselves," the Ministry said.

The event is part of IEPFA's nationwide investor awareness programme, aimed at improving financial literacy, increasing transparency and simplifying the process of reclaiming unclaimed investments.

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"The initiative reiterates IEPFA’s commitment to building a secure, accessible, and investor-centric financial ecosystem across the country," the release added.

IEPFA, which functions under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, works to promote investor education, awareness and protection through financial literacy initiatives and outreach programmes across the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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