IETE Governing Council Re-elects Mr. Sunil, Ex-Additional DG, Prasar Bharati, as its President for 2025-26

New Delhi [India], June 17: The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) has announced the election of Mr. Sunil, former Additional Director General of Prasar Bharati, as its new President for the second consecutive term 2025-26. The election results were declared on June 16, 2025. Mr. Sunil, who has previously served as the President of IETE & a member of the IETE Governing Council, brings a wealth of transformative experience and leadership to his new role.

Mr. Sunil's illustrious career in broadcasting spans 35 years, during which he has held various pivotal roles as heading at the Technology, Global Outreach, Marketing, Distribution, Central Archives, and External Services Division of All India Radio and Doordarshan. He is credited with the planning and implementation of India's first Direct-to-Home (DTH) platform and the successful integration of private broadcasters through auctions, achieving a record reach of 58 million homes with DD Freedish signals. His contributions have significantly elevated the broadcasting landscape in India and globally.

Mr. Sunil has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the IETE S N Mitra Memorial Award in 2016 for his outstanding contributions to Radio Broadcast science and technology. He was also honored with the Broadcast Excellence Award in 2018 by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), the world's largest broadcasting union. His leadership roles include serving currently as the President of the Broadcast Engineering Society of India (BES) and Former Vice President of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union,), Vice Chairman of ABU Malaysia's Technical Bureau, and a jury for international organizations such as The Association of International Broadcasters (AIB) in the UK & ABU in Malaysia.

IETE, inaugurated by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in 1953, has been dedicated to serving the nation through its contributions to electronics and telecommunication engineering. Recognized as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, IETE is also designated as an Educational Institution of National Eminence. With a membership base of over 1,40,000 individuals across India and abroad, IETE fosters a global community dedicated to innovation and progress.

The Institution is governed by its elected Governing Council, led by the President, and managed through various committees and boards focused on specific areas of knowledge and research. IETE operates 63 centers throughout India, with additional centers in Kathmandu, Nepal, and Perth, Australia. These centers are managed by elected Executive Committees headed by Chairpersons.

Poised to begin his second term, Mr. Sunil pledged to carry forward IETE's mission and drive future growth in the field. He said he is committed to "furthering the objectives of IETE, driving innovation, and enhancing the institution's impact in the field of electronics and telecommunication engineering". He emphasized that under his leadership the society will promote greater collaboration among academia, industry and government to accelerate research and development and work to elevate India's standing in global electronics and telecom engineering. Sunil's extensive experience in broadcasting and technology is expected to guide IETE as it pursues new initiatives in education, standards and innovation across the nation.

