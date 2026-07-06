New Hampshire [US], July 6 (ANI): The US Department of Justice has filed a strongly worded reply to the Judge of the US District Court of the Eastern District of New York which detailed out its reason for seeking the dismissal of its case against Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and others.

Advertisement

Legal experts in the US say that the US DoJ has complete discretion to decide on whether it should bring a case or not and in their reply the DoJ had raised questions on the quality of evidence presented to bring the case.

Advertisement

Seth Levine, Partner at Levine Lee LLP says that the prosecutors have exercised this discretion in deciding to seek the dismissal of its case.

Advertisement

"I think that when one steps back and analyses what's happened, one has to understand that first, the Department is taking an important step of dismissing an indictment, which no administration does lightly. In that context, the court has properly asked for an explanation and I think the most important thing is DoJ has provided a fairly detailed explanation of multiple reasons why they believe that it is in the public interest to dismiss this indictment, both legal reasons, policy reasons, procedural reasons, and they've laid that all out. There is another debate in the United States about the role of courts in dismissing indictments because unlike other matters, the role of the courts is limited in these matters. Department, even though it has given a substantive response, staked out its position, not only for this case but for others, that there should be real limits on what the court's discretion is and the inquiry that the court should make here to determine whether or not dismissal is appropriate," he said.

"The Department has responded with far more detail than they typically do. And, ultimately, if the Department doesn't want to prosecute the case, there will be no prosecution. Whether Judge Garaufis finds the letter sufficient from his point of view remains to be seen. But the law is pretty clear, is very clear. I would say that a court cannot compel a prosecution to continue," he added.

Advertisement

In its reply the US DoJ argues that the prosecution should never have been brought and questioned the legal and jurisdictional basis of the case.

"I think that the key point is the DoJ has laid out in detail, various reasons for dismissal and the standard here really is to establish that there's a good faith, a reason for this rather than having a searching inquiry on every aspect of whether or not someone could second guess the decision. So while I agree with the question, think the key part is the DoJ has laid out a lot of specific reasons of why they think this is the appropriate thing to do at this time, "said Seth Levine.

"The letter points out where the discretion lies, to prosecute in the Executive Branch as opposed to the Judicial Branch. If we think ahead to the ultimate conclusion of what would happen, the basic principle here is can a court essentially compel a prosecutor to continue to prosecute a case in which they have determined there's no longer a public interest or a prosecutorial interest in pursuing. And I think it's inevitable that if the prosecution decides not to pursue a case then it will evaporate...I think collectively that were a prosecutor to determine that it was no longer just to prosecute, that the prosecutor could dismiss the charges without much inquiry. And I think that's where the empathy for the defendant lies," he added.

The US Department of Justice in its reply said that forcing prosecutors to spell out their reasoning in detail could undermine constitutional authority over prosecutorial decisions. Prosecutors say the alleged case took place in India and it was not appropriate for US prosecutors to get into it.

"The Eastern District of New York US Attorney's Office is known for being a very aggressive office. They often prosecute cases that involve people outside the United States. In that way when you have entrepreneurial prosecutors trying to show positive results within the policies of the administration in which the indictment was brought. It's not unusual that the office would make an aggressive case, and it's similarly reasonable that a new DOJ with new policies would take a more conservative view of how those statutes should be used...I really don't see anything unusual about the office bringing the case in the first place, and I don't see anything on its face that's utterly unreasonable in the current Department deciding to no longer pursue the case on policy grounds among other grounds," said Seth Levine

The case against Gautam Adani and others had alleged a bribery scheme linked to solar power contracts in India which further allegedly misled US investors. In May this year the US DoJ had moved to dismiss these charges following which the US Court of the Eastern District of New York has sought a reply from the DoJ. With that reply cementing the US DoJ's position, legal experts argue that the Judge in all likelihood would back the DoJ stand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)