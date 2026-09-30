"If we do this right, we can win safely": Tech Czars commit to safety standards for super-intelligence in meet with Trump

Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI): The whose-who of the Tech world were in attendance on Tuesday at the White House as US President convened a meeting to set in place responsibilities for tech companies to follow when it came to development of frontier AI. The first of which is a new term that will define the technology-Super-Intelligence.

Led by Trump the meeting saw the presence of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Greg Brockman of OpenAI, Elon Musk, CEO XAI and Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia.

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Trump and the AI czars signed a set of voluntary safety standards as calls continue to mount for firmer guardrails on the frontier technology.

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The participating companies agreed to meet regularly to establish standards and best practices to improve the safety of their systems even as the US administration ponders on codifying the 'morally binding agreement' into laws or regulations.

Anthropic CEO, Dario Amodei said, “If we do this right, we work with the President and everyone here, we can win safely."

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“We want to give the American people and our customers' confidence that the technology works in the way that we intend,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. Zuckerberg said the companies agreed to “multiple layers of auditing and controls,” including internal evaluations and external audits.

Elon Musk said he expects an evolution in the nature of jobs as AI and robots transform the nature of work environments.

"I think the most likely outcome, and it's probably worth looking at the most likely outcome, is one which is incredibly beneficial. If you could look into the future, it is the future you would want," Musk said.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang committed to continue the path of development while keeping safety concerns paramount. Huang, who has in the past dismissed fears of a doomsday conspiracy involving super-intelligence believes the technology is essential for the future of humanity.

"There's no conflict between innovation, technology and safety. We are going to have to create new technologies to advance the capabilities of AI, but we're also creating new technologies that have bent the safety of AI," he said.

According to the statement issued by the White House the commitments start with every company that is training and deploying frontier models having robust internal processes and controls to ensure that their technology behaves as intended and that any issues are promptly identified and resolved.

Four layers of controls and audits by the frontier labs have been agreed to.

Implement robust internal controls to monitor the capabilities and alignment of its models during training and deployment around areas like cybersecurity, biosecurity, and chemical threats, and to ensure that its models do not hack or access technical systems in unintended ways.

Empower an internal team to ensure all of the controls, monitoring, and detection are operating as intended, and that any issues are remediated.

Partner with an independent external auditor or evaluator to carry out independent assessments of whether the controls, monitoring, and detection are operating as intended.

Designate an independent committee of the board of directors to oversee and receive reports from the teams operating the controls and the internal and external auditors and evaluators, as well as to ensure any issues identified are remediated.

The White House said that implementing these controls and audits is critical to ensuring a safe future for everyone, and each of the tech companies are committed to doing this.

"The one thing that we all have in common is we love our country and we love the world, and we want to make sure it's a safe place, and what we're talking about today will make it a better place," the US President said at the end of the lunch meeting with tech CEOs.

"They're the smartest people in the world. And we had a great meeting today. Every one of them. We had a great, really a great, great meeting. It was something very, very special. I'd say, it looked like a group of about 40, but whatever it was. And they love our country and they love the world and they came together and they did something that few people really, it's almost like a constitution in a way," he added.

Tuesday's meeting follows calls by tech czars to slow the pace of frontier AI development or risk losing control. With this agreement the guardrails are well in place but as the technology continues to push forward the proof of commitment will lie in what super intelligence can achieve in the near future. (ANI)

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