San Francisco (California) [US], September 15 (ANI): Nividia CEO Jensen Huang has spoken out on the debate over slowing the pace of AI development ignited by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Huang believes that it is good to have independent evaluators for AI technology but the paramount issue was to build the tech safely.

Speaking at the ALL IN Summit Huang said companies must be geld to extraordinary standards.

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"If you want AI to be safe, the first thing is we need to make sure that the labs that are building it are in control. That they're good tests for them. If we would like to have third party evaluators, that's no different than financial control. You guys know, we have auditors, and the auditors don't have to be as expert as we are in our business, but they just have to ask the right questions. I heard somebody say that it's good to have independent auditors or evaluators, but they just have to have multiple. I agree with that, too. Just as there's multiple evaluators and auditors, it makes sure that one company doesn't become, you know, filled or somehow influenced for whatever reason. There's a lot of different ways that you could solve this. I think the number one thing is let's build the technology safely. Let's make sure that the testing of it is safe, and I recognize completely that what is being built is extraordinary. These are extraordinary companies and we ought to hold them to extraordinary standards, he said.

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In the middle of his address Huang got an unexpected call from US President Donald Trump who said, "The data centres are great and they make people wealthy and they make states wealthy and it's the oil of the next 20, 25 years. It's bigger than the Internet and the AI. You know, much more so. And they're just playing right into the hands of a lot of people that don't want to see it happen and that could be political people that could also be China. And we're not going to let that happen. It's a, it's a hoax and You're right. We're not going to let that happen, sir. No, we're not going to let it happen. The uh the robots are not going to be taking over the world, and that's not going to happen."

Huang said that people speaking of extinction level events were exaggerating the scenario and the need was to develop safely.

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"Probably what's perturbing to some people. They're like, what does that mean, 10% of extinction? Nobody knows how to explain that to the average person, how that's even possible. Well, first of all, we shouldn't because it's made up...The confluence of these words and then the prediction is alarming and troubling. And it shouldn't be done. It's irresponsible... There is a part about safety, which we have to take very seriously. Safety is paramount, obviously," he said.

Speaking virtually at the same summit Tesla boss Elon Musk called for peer review of AI technology and to get China into that mix.

"You'd have everyone's security tests, the harness, testing everyone's model. So, you know, instead of kind of grading your own homework, you would at least have competitors grading your homework and raising the alarm if they see concerns. I think this this model works pretty well for Motion Picture Association, and for video games, and other things. And it's something that can be done immediately. That's not to say there wouldn't be you know, more regulatory authority sanctioned by Congress, but the thing that we would do most immediately, and probably get agreement with China, would be peer review where the leading AI companies all test each other's models before release," he said.

The debate over enforcing some form of regulation on AI technology was ignited by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's public call to slow the pace down, this was then endorsed by OpenAI's Sam Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google's Demis Hassabis. The debate follows former Anthropic researcher’s public resignation where had claimed that companies were close to losing control of the AI technology. (ANI)

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