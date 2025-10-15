IFAT India 2025 opens in Mumbai; Dia Mirza, Shrikant Shinde lead call for sustainable water and waste solutions

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: The 12th edition of IFAT India, the country's largest trade fair for water, sewage, solid waste, and recycling solutions, opened today at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai, setting a strong tone for sustainability-led growth and international collaboration. The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by Dia Mirza and Shrikant Shinde, along with senior dignitaries from central and state government departments, international trade missions, and industry associations.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dia Mirza stressed on the need for collective action and innovation-driven partnerships to build a cleaner, more sustainable future for India. "IFAT India emphasises that sustainability is not a trend, but a responsibility we must all share," she said. "It's inspiring to see how this trade fair brings together ideas, innovation, and intent under one roof."

Roopa Mishra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), said, "Platforms like IFAT India play an important role in advancing India's journey toward sustainable urban development. By bringing together technology providers, policymakers, and urban practitioners, it creates valuable opportunities to share ideas, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate the adoption of solutions that make our cities cleaner, resilient, and more liveable."

Shrikant Shinde, member of Parliament of the Lok Sabha, "IFAT India reflects how far India has come in integrating sustainability into urban governance. Through initiatives like AMRUT 2.0 and the Swachh Bharat Mission, we are seeing cities move from compliance to innovation, embracing technology, circularity, and community-driven change. Platforms like IFAT India are vital in bringing global best practices and local action together to accelerate India's journey toward cleaner, more resource-efficient cities."

Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA, Messe Munchen and CEO, Messe Muenchen India, said:

"As India's largest trade fair for water, sewage, solid waste and recycling, IFAT India continues to strengthen its global relevance, showcasing technologies that address some of the world's most urgent environmental challenges. What truly stands out is the collaboration on display, where global expertise meets local opportunity to drive cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable growth for India and the region."

Organised by Messe Muenchen India, IFAT India 2025 has drawn 550+ exhibitors from 30+ countries, spread across 45,000 square metres of exhibition space.

The show features six international country pavilions representing Germany, Canada, The Netherlands, South Korea, Hungary, and Australia. The trade fair showcases innovations across waste-to-energy, water reuse, smart sanitation, recycling automation, and decarbonisation, reinforcing India's growing position as a hub for green technologies in Asia.

Running alongside the exhibition are five high-impact knowledge platforms -- the WasteTech Conference, WaterTech Conference, and the three themed stages: Orange (Waste & Circularity), Blue (Water & Wastewater Management), and Green (Urban Governance & Sanitation). Together, these programs feature over 40 sessions and 400+ expert speakers from India and abroad, offering deep technical insights and case studies from leading government bodies, research institutions, and industry players.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, dignitaries and media representatives embarked on a guided walkthrough of the exhibition halls, experiencing live demonstrations, new technology launches, and country pavilion showcases.

The exhibition will remain open until October 16, 2025, hosting networking sessions, innovation spotlights, and buyer-seller meetings across all three days.

