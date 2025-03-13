IFCCI with Comite Colbert is set to host the Indo-French Luxury Symposium 2nd edition in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) in partnership with Comite Colbert is set to host the second edition of the Luxury Symposium, scheduled to take place on Friday, 21st March 2025, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. The one-of-its-kind annual forum is a flagship initiative of the IFCCI Luxury Committee, designed to bring together industry pioneers, thought leaders and key stakeholders from the Indo-French luxury ecosystem to foster meaningful dialogue and collaborations.

Following the success of the inaugural India edition in 2023, which focused on craft, design, and artisanal luxury, the Luxury Symposium 2.0 takes a significantly broader approach. This 2nd edition also comes in succession to the Symposium's first International presence in Paris last year with the Matinee Inde.

This edition aims to encompass the rapidly growing sectors of travel, hospitality, beauty, art, and design, reflecting the evolving luxury landscape. With the theme 'Building Bridges in Luxury: Widening Horizons Across Categories,' this year's symposium is set to be a convergence of industries that shape luxury in distinct yet interconnected ways. By bringing together top management from leading global luxury brands, visionaries from travel and hospitality, pioneers in beauty and wellness, and insiders from the worlds of art, culture, and media, the symposium will explore how these diverse industries influence and complement each other.

H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Ms. Benedicte Epinay, President & CEO of Comite Colbert will be in attendance, reinforcing the deep-rooted Indo-French luxury alliance.

Key Highlights of the Symposium include:

* Luxury Across Categories: Engaging discussions exploring how the concept of luxury in India is expanding beyond traditional segments integrating high-booming sectors such as travel, hospitality, beauty, art, and design. Insightful conversations will examine how these sectors intersect, influence consumer expectations, and contribute to the evolving definition of luxury.

* A Power-Packed Lineup of Local & Global Leaders: A full-day robust programming featuring top executives and opinion leaders such as Mr Alexis Mourot (CEO, Christian Louboutin), Mr Amit Goyal (India Head, Chanel), Mr Pierre Fayard (CEO, Richemont MEIA), Ms Karishma Swali (Chanakya School of Craft), Mr Gopal Asthana (CEO, Tata Cliq Luxury), Mr Stephane Larher (MD, Bulgari MEAI), Mr. Prashant Mahboobani (GM-India, Louis Vuitton), and many more sharing their insights.

* Luxury's Growing Footprint in the Service Industry: Luxury is no longer confined to products--it is increasingly shaping the service industry, from hospitality and travel to wellness and bespoke experiences. The forum will explore how high-end services are redefining luxury, with industry leaders discussing the power of experiential luxury, the rise of personalized hospitality, and the evolving expectations of affluent consumers.

Speaking on this edition, Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI said "Building on the success of the inaugural IFCCI Luxury Symposium, we are proud to present its second edition--an essential platform under the IFCCI Luxury Committee, which drives industry advocacy, strategic dialogue, and Indo-French collaborations in the luxury sector. Bringing together top voices from India and the world, the 2025 symposium will explore the evolving codes of luxury, shifting consumer landscapes, immersive experiences, retail expansion, the new wave of PR & brand building, and regulatory dynamics shaping market growth. As India strengthens its position as a key luxury hub, IFCCI remains committed to fostering industry innovation, global partnerships, and meaningful conversations that define the future of luxury."

Benedicte Epinay, President & CEO -- Comite Colbert says, "After a successful first edition in 2023, Comite Colbert is pleased to partner with the second IFCCI Luxury Symposium 2.0 in Mumbai on March 21, 2025. Our participation once again highlights the strong interest of our Maisons in this vast, promising, and dynamic market. While there are still challenges to achieving a sustainable presence and long-term profitable growth, addressing these aspects would enable companies to expand their activities and further strengthen the rich cultural and aesthetic ties between our two countries."

The IFCCI Luxury Committee aims to promote and foster the growth & development of the luxury industry in India, actively developing business and corporate initiatives to enable French & European luxury Maisons to expand their presence and brand engagement in India. It equally aims to support the cultural exchange and initiatives of Indian luxury brands in France and Europe. Through strategic networking and exchange of knowledge on this specific industry, the Luxury Committee aims to create an environment that builds a fertile territory of understanding and confidence in the Indian market for international luxury brands to drive growth.

"As we host the second edition of the IFCCI Luxury Symposium in India and expanded our reach with the Paris edition last year, it is clear that we are moving the needle in meaningful ways. More industry leaders are engaging and some are speaking at a forum like this for the first time, reflecting the growing appetite for dialogue and collaboration. Luxury today demands a broader lens, and this symposium highlights the industry's interconnected nature by bringing together diverse sectors. Platforms like these are crucial, and India has yet to see many that foster collaboration at this scale. We have benchmarked ourselves against the best global practices and found a deep interest in India for solutions that unite businesses, commerce, and industry. Seeing the symposium evolve from one edition to the next is truly heartening, and we hope it remains a catalyst for meaningful conversations and industry progress." said Ms Srimoyi Bhattacharya, Founder, Peepul Advisory and Chairperson, IFCCI Luxury Committee.

The IFCCI Luxury Symposium 2025 is poised to be a landmark event in shaping the future of Indo-French luxury collaborations. As India's luxury sector continues to evolve, this symposium will serve as a vital catalyst for innovation, cross-border partnerships, and market expansion.

About IFCCI

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) stands as one of the most vibrant chambers within the global network of French Chambers, known as CCI France International, encompassing 120 chambers spanning across 94 countries. In recognition of its innovative endeavours, IFCCI has been awarded as the Best Performing Chamber 5 times by CCIFI. IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 750 company members and a total network of more than 6,500 individual members. IFCCI has six offices in Mumbai (HQ), New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.

About Comite Colbert

Founded in 1954 by Jean-Jacques Guerlain, the Comite Colbert is a leading representative of the French luxury goods industry, embracing a collective, forward-thinking vision of sustainability. The Comite Colbert today brings together 93 French luxury maisons, 17 cultural institutions, and 6 European luxury houses. Through its members, Comite Colbert encompasses more than 14 different sectors: crystal, leather, design and decoration, publishing, porcelain, gastronomy, music, haute couture and fashion, jewellery and watchmaking, and more. Comite Colbert passionately promotes and sustainably develops French savoir-faire and creations, infusing a new sense of wonder as its principle to drive establishments.

