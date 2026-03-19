IFFCO launches indigenous nano NPK fertilisers, boosting sustainable farming in India

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): IFFCO, one of the world's largest, farmer-owned, multi-state cooperative society has announced a major breakthrough in agricultural innovation with the launch of indigenously developed Nano NPK fertilisers, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable and self-reliant farming.

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The cooperative stated that it has introduced Nano NPK Liquid (8-8-10) and Nano NPK Granular (20-10-10), both of which have received approval under the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO) as per a recent Gazette notification.

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"It is a matter of immense national pride that IFFCO, which introduced the first FCO approved nanofertilizers in India, has once again led from the front by bringing forth the indigenously developed Nano NPK Liquid (8-8-10) and Nano NPK Granular (20-10-10)." noted the release.

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These formulations are being described as the first of their kind globally, integrating both foliar and basal application methods to ensure balanced crop nutrition.

The release added, "These first of their kind formulations represent a significant advancement towards balanced crop nutrition by integrating both foliar and basal application methods, thereby reinforcing IFFCO's leadership in sustainable agricultural innovation and showcasing India's growing strength in advanced agri-technologies."

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According to IFFCO, the Nano NPK Liquid is specifically designed for foliar application, while the Nano NPK Granular formulation supports soil application as well as root feeding. The products aim to deliver nutrients in a precise and targeted manner, aligned with the crop's growth requirements.

The development is expected to benefit farmers through improved nutrient use efficiency, enhanced soil health, and increased crop productivity. The cooperative also highlighted that the use of nano fertilisers can significantly reduce dependence on conventional chemical fertilisers, lower input costs, and minimize environmental impact while improving yield quality.

IFFCO noted that the innovation comes at a crucial time when global fertilizer supply chains are facing disruptions due to geopolitical uncertainties. The introduction of domestically developed nano fertilisers is expected to reduce India's reliance on imports and help conserve foreign exchange.

The initiative is also aligned with the government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the cooperative principle of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi," aiming to ensure inclusive growth and long-term sustainability in the agriculture sector.

IFFCO reiterated its commitment to advancing nano fertiliser technologies to support farmers and contribute to national agricultural resilience. (ANI)

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