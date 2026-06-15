IFGL Makes Its Grand Debut at Ahmedabad Fashion Week

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New Delhi [India], June 15: Indian Fashion Glamour League by Xmaxx Studios Pvt. Ltd. announces its presence on India's fastest-growing fashion stage

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The runway lit up. The lamps were raised. And quietly, powerfully, a revolution announced itself.

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Xmaxx Studios Pvt. Ltd. marked a defining moment in Indian fashion by associating its flagship IP - IFGL, the Indian Fashion Glamour League - with the prestigious BRDS Ahmedabad Fashion Week, powered by Ahmedabad Mirror and supported by FICCI FLO.

As the lamps were lit on one of Ahmedabad's most celebrated fashion runways, the IFGL logo stood tall - not just as a sponsor's badge, but as a declaration of intent. Behind that intent stands a leadership team with a singular vision.

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"Fashion in India has always had talent. What it has never had is a league. IFGL changes that. Ahmedabad Fashion Week is where we chose to show the world that something extraordinary is coming."

Sandeep S Nanda, Founder | Vivek Puri, Director | Jasbir Singh, Vice President Talent

Xmaxx Studios Pvt. Ltd.

Under the leadership of Sandeep S Nanda (Founder), Vivek Puri (Director), and Jasbir Singh (Vice President Talent), Xmaxx Studios has been quietly building what promises to be the most disruptive IP in Indian fashion history. IFGL - Indian Fashion Glamour League is not just a platform. It is India's first-of-its-kind fashion league, designed to give designers, models, stylists, and creative forces across the country a stage worthy of their ambition.

A league. An identity. A home. For Indian fashion, finally.

The details remain under wraps. But the door is open - just a crack. Curious minds, fashion insiders, and industry watchers have already begun making their way to www.ifglofficial.com - where the clues are few, the intrigue is real, and something is clearly being built that Indian fashion has never seen before.

Go ahead. Steal a look. You won't leave without wanting more.

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