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Home / Business / IFI Techsolutions achieves Microsoft Azure Cloud Security Specialization

IFI Techsolutions achieves Microsoft Azure Cloud Security Specialization

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ANI
Updated At : 10:38 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: IFI Techsolutions Limited ("IFI Techsolutions"), a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced that it has achieved the Microsoft Azure Cloud Security specialization, demonstrating its expertise in helping organizations secure, govern, and manage cloud environments on Microsoft Azure.

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Awarded to Microsoft partners that meet rigorous standards for technical expertise, customer success, and delivery excellence, the specialization validates the company's ability to design and implement security-first Azure environments aligned with enterprise and regulatory requirements.

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The recognition reflects proven capabilities in identity and access management, threat protection, security monitoring, and cloud governance, enabling organizations worldwide to strengthen cyber resilience, reduce risk exposure, and establish secure foundations for digital transformation.

The company has demonstrated this approach across diverse enterprise environments. For a large real estate enterprise, IFI Techsolutions helped restore a customer-facing digital platform following a security incident through breach assessment, remediation, and continuous monitoring. In the financial services sector, the company deployed a centralized security operations framework powered by Microsoft Sentinel, enabling real-time monitoring, improved threat detection, automated response workflows, and stronger incident governance. Together, these engagements demonstrate IFI Tech's ability to manage complex security operations at scale.

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Puneet Bajaj, CTO, IFI Techsolutions, said:

"As enterprises continue to accelerate cloud adoption, security and governance must be foundational to every cloud strategy. This specialization validates our ability to help organizations establish secure Azure landing zones, implement Zero Trust controls, strengthen identity governance, and modernize security operations through Microsoft-native platforms."

IFI Techsolutions remains focused on advancing its Azure security capabilities and helping enterprises build resilient, governed, and future-ready digital platforms.

About IFI Techsolutions Limited

Founded in 2013, IFI Techsolutions Limited is a global cloud solutions and managed services company headquartered in India, with operations across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Canada, the UAE, New-Zealand, and Ireland. The company delivers cloud transformation, AI-led analytics, cybersecurity, and modern workplace solutions, enabling enterprises to accelerate digital innovation and business agility. With 680+ cloud projects delivered for more than 370 clients globally, 150+ Microsoft certifications, and over 120,000 consulting hours across 40+ countries, IFI Techsolutions combines deep technology expertise with a customer-centric approach to deliver secure, scalable, and outcome-driven digital transformation, with responsible AI, automation, and governance.

Media Contact

IFI Techsolutions Limited

Email: pr@ifi.tech

Website: https://ifi.tech

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