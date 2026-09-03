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Home / Business / IFI Techsolutions attains Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialization

IFI Techsolutions attains Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialization

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Updated At : 02:23 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Recognition highlights expertise in building trusted analytics foundations for AI and business growth

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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IFI Techsolutions Limited (“IFI Techsolutions”), a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced that it has achieved the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization, reinforcing its expertise in helping enterprises modernize data platforms and accelerate data-driven decision-making.

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Awarded by Microsoft to partners that demonstrate proven technical expertise and customer success, the specialization recognizes organizations with verified capabilities in designing, deploying, and governing analytics solutions on Azure. The designation follows an independent third-party assessment covering Azure data services, analytics architecture, governance frameworks, security controls, and large-scale implementation practices.

As organizations continue investing in data modernization and AI adoption, secure and governed analytics environments have become critical to business success. The specialization reflects IFI Techsolutions’ expertise in simplifying complex data environments, strengthening governance, and establishing reliable foundations for advanced analytics and AI initiatives.

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IFI Techsolutions has delivered analytics modernization programs across healthcare, retail supply chains, industrial IoT, and digital commerce using Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Fabric, and Power BI. These engagements have enabled organizations to create unified, governed analytics environments, improve operational visibility, and support analytics at enterprise scale.

Puneet Bajaj, CTO, IFI Techsolutions, said:

“Organizations are increasingly prioritizing integrated analytics platforms that support real-time insights, operational reporting, and robust data governance. Achieving the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization reflects our commitment to helping enterprises modernize their data ecosystems with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Fabric while maintaining the security, governance, and scalability required to support long-term business growth and AI readiness.”

IFI Techsolutions will continue investing in Microsoft Fabric, enterprise data platforms, and real-time analytics to help organizations unlock greater value from their data and make informed business decisions.

About IFI Techsolutions Limited

Founded in 2013, IFI Techsolutions Limited is a global cloud solutions and managed services company headquartered in India, with operations across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Canada, the UAE, and Ireland. The company delivers cloud transformation, AI-led analytics, cybersecurity, and modern workplace solutions, enabling enterprises to accelerate digital innovation and business agility. With 680+ cloud projects delivered for more than 370 clients globally, 150+ Microsoft certifications, and over 120,000 consulting hours across 40+ countries, IFI Techsolutions combines deep technology expertise with a customer-centric approach to deliver secure, scalable, and outcome-driven digital transformation, with responsible AI, automation, and governance.

Website: https://ifi.tech

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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