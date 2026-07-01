IFI Techsolutions Limited Renews Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Status for The Fourth Consecutive Year

BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: IFI Techsolutions Limited ("IFI Techsolutions"), a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced the successful renewal of its Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (Azure Expert MSP / AEMSP) status, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has maintained this recognition since first achieving it in 2023.

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The renewal follows a rigorous two-day independent third-party re-audit evaluating IFI Techsolutions across more than 55 checkpoints spanning technical delivery capabilities, service operations, governance frameworks, and measurable customer outcomes. The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous accreditations for Azure managed services partners, requiring comprehensive assessments and periodic re-validation to ensure sustained excellence.

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Azure Expert MSP status is held by a select group of highly vetted partners within Microsoft's global partner ecosystem, underscoring IFI Techsolutions' ability to deliver enterprise-scale Azure solutions with consistency, reliability, and measurable business impact.

Ankur Garg, Founder, IFI Techsolutions, said:

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"Renewing Microsoft's Azure Expert MSP designation for the fourth consecutive year reflects the strength of our delivery capabilities and our commitment to operational excellence. Since first earning this recognition in 2023, we've delivered over 2.5X revenue growth while expanding our global presence. This milestone reinforces our ability to consistently deliver enterprise-grade Azure solutions that meet Microsoft's highest standards."

In addition to its Azure Expert MSP recognition, IFI Techsolutions holds all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations along with multiple advanced specializations across core solution areas, reinforcing its capability to drive cloud transformation and managed services at scale.

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