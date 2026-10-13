IFI Techsolutions Renews Three Microsoft Azure Specializations for a Fifth Consecutive Year

Renewals reaffirm proven expertise in application modernization, infrastructure migration, and virtual desktop solutions on Microsoft Azure

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

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IFI Techsolutions Limited (“IFI Techsolutions”), a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced the renewal of three Microsoft Azure specializations for a fifth consecutive year: Infrastructure and Database Migration, Azure Virtual Desktop, and App Modernization on Microsoft Azure.

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The renewals reaffirm IFI Techsolutions’ proven ability to help enterprises modernize applications, migrate and optimize infrastructure and databases, and deliver secure digital workplace experiences through Azure Virtual Desktop. Awarded by Microsoft to partners that demonstrate proven technical expertise and successful customer outcomes, Azure specializations represent a rigorous validation of delivery capabilities.

The recognition complements IFI Techsolutions’ Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status and Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for enterprise cloud transformation initiatives.

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Organizations across industries continue to rely on IFI Techsolutions to modernize complex technology environments, optimize cloud operations, and improve agility while maintaining security, governance, and business continuity. The renewed specializations underscore the company’s sustained investment in technical excellence and customer success.

Puneet Bajaj, Chief Technology Officer, IFI Techsolutions, said: “Cloud modernization is no longer a standalone technology initiative. It is a strategic business priority that demands deep engineering expertise, operational rigor, and a clear focus on outcomes. Renewing these Azure specializations for a fifth consecutive year reflects the consistency of our delivery approach and our commitment to helping customers modernize critical workloads with confidence, resilience, and scale.”

For customers, the renewals provide continued assurance of IFI Techsolutions’ proven expertise in delivering complex Azure transformation initiatives, backed by independently validated capabilities and real-world delivery experience.

About IFI Techsolutions Limited

Founded in 2013, IFI Techsolutions Limited is a global cloud solutions and managed services company headquartered in India, with operations across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Canada, the UAE, and Ireland. The company delivers cloud transformation, AI-led analytics, cybersecurity, and modern workplace solutions, enabling enterprises to accelerate digital innovation and business agility. With 680+ cloud projects delivered for more than 370 clients globally, 150+ Microsoft certifications, and over 120,000 consulting hours across 40+ countries, IFI Techsolutions combines deep technology expertise with a customer-centric approach to deliver secure, scalable, and outcome-driven digital transformation, with responsible AI, automation, and governance.

Website: https://ifi.tech

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