IGI Expands Nationwide Eye Care Initiative to Benefit 12,000 People Across India in 2026

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to community healthcare and preventive vision care, International Gemological Institute (IGI) has launched a large-scale Eye Check-Up Initiative in partnership with Making The Difference (MTD) NGO and supporting partner SEEPZ. The program is part of IGI's nationwide CSR commitment to improve eye health and accessibility to quality vision care for underserved communities.

Advertisement

In 2026, the initiative aims to reach 12,000 beneficiaries across India, including 6,000 beneficiaries in Mumbai, 3,000 in Chennai, and 3,000 in Hyderabad. Comprehensive eye screenings will be conducted by qualified ophthalmologists and optometrists, while beneficiaries requiring vision correction will receive spectacles free of cost.

Advertisement

The Mumbai chapter of the program was inaugurated by Shri Dyaneshwar Patil, IAS, in the presence of Ms. Shweta Deorukhkar from International Gemological Institute (IGI), Dr. Sandeep Bhosale, Mr. Mehul Shah representing Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), and Mr. Deepak Vishwakarma, Founder of Making The Difference NGO, along with representatives from SEEPZ and the MTD team.

Visionary Leadership Driving Social Impact

Advertisement

A special acknowledgement goes to Ms. Sindhu Loyal of International Gemological Institute (IGI), whose vision and commitment to community well-being have been instrumental in shaping and expanding this eye care initiative. Recognizing the importance of preventive eye healthcare among working communities, Ms. Loyal championed the program as a key CSR intervention, helping transform a simple health screening activity into a large-scale, multi-city vision care movement.

Her leadership and dedication have enabled thousands of individuals to gain access to quality eye care services, reinforcing IGI's commitment to creating meaningful and sustainable social impact beyond its core business operations.

Building on a Proven Legacy of Impact

This year's initiative builds upon the remarkable success of IGI's vision care program conducted in the previous year. In 2025, IGI supported eye health interventions for over 8,000 beneficiaries across multiple locations. As a result of the screenings, 6,207 beneficiaries received free spectacles, significantly improving their vision and quality of life. In addition, 429 individuals were identified as suspected glaucoma cases and referred for further medical evaluation and treatment. Thousands of workers and community members also gained access to early diagnosis and preventive eye care services.

The identification of glaucoma suspects is particularly significant, as glaucoma is often called the "silent thief of sight" because it often develops without noticeable symptoms until irreversible vision loss occurs. Early detection through such initiatives can help prevent blindness and improve long-term health outcomes.

Creating Lasting Social Impact

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Vishwakarma, Founder of MTD NGO, appreciated IGI's continued investment in community healthcare.

"The success of this initiative reflects the power of purpose-driven partnerships. We are grateful to IGI, particularly Ms. Sindhu Loyal and the entire CSR team, for believing in the importance of accessible eye care. Together, we are helping thousands of people improve their vision, productivity, confidence, and overall quality of life."

The 2026 program aims to further strengthen this impact by increasing outreach and ensuring that thousands more individuals receive access to quality eye care services.

Testimonials from Key Dignitaries and Stakeholders

Shri Dyaneshwar Patil, IAS, said, "With nearly 100,000 people working at SEEPZ, their health and well-being are our collective responsibility. I am delighted that IGI, along with Making The Difference NGO, has brought this important eye care initiative to SEEPZ. The overwhelming response of over 2,500 registrations within just two days highlights the urgent need for accessible eye care. Many people are unaware of their vision problems or are unable to find the time for regular check-ups. This initiative is helping bridge that gap and will benefit thousands of employees."

Ms. Shweta Deorukhkar, IGI, said, "I am truly impressed by the scale, professionalism, and quality of care being provided through this initiative. Every beneficiary is being screened with great attention and care. The camp is extremely well organized, hygienic, and impactful. We are proud to support Making The Difference NGO and look forward to expanding our support for such meaningful healthcare initiatives."

Mr. Mehul Shah, Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), said, "This is my second experience witnessing Project Roshni, and it is wonderful to see the impact it creates. IGI and Making The Difference are bringing much-needed change in preventive eye care. Project Roshni is not just about eyesight; it is about bringing light to our society and the diamond industry. I congratulate everyone involved and encourage the team to continue creating such meaningful impact."

He further added, "Yeh Project Roshni sirf aankhon ki roshni nahi hai, yeh hamare samaj aur diamond industry ki roshni hai."

"I wholeheartedly appreciate the efforts of Making The Difference and its dedicated team. The work being done here deserves recognition and support. I have assured the team that whenever there is an opportunity for me to contribute, participate, or support this mission, I would be honored to do so. I encourage the entire MTD team to continue this outstanding work, keep creating impact, and keep making a difference in the lives of thousands."

As a global leader in gemological certification, IGI continues to demonstrate that corporate responsibility extends beyond business excellence. Through strategic partnerships with organizations like MTD NGO and the leadership of individuals such as Ms. Sindhu Loyal, IGI is creating measurable, life-changing outcomes and setting a benchmark for impactful CSR initiatives in India.

With a target of 12,000 beneficiaries across Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the initiative is expected to improve vision health, enhance productivity, support early disease detection, and bring the gift of clearer sight to thousands of individuals and their families.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)