DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / IGL Q1 net profit falls 48% to Rs 186 crore as higher gas cost squeezes margins

IGL Q1 net profit falls 48% to Rs 186 crore as higher gas cost squeezes margins

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:33 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reported a sharp decline in profits in the first quarter of the current financial year, with standalone net profit falling 48 per cent year-on-year as higher input gas costs squeezed margins, even as the city gas distributor recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

Advertisement

IGL's standalone net profit fell to Rs 186.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 from Rs 355.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the company's unaudited financial results.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations, however, rose about 16 per cent to a record Rs 5,040.15 crore from Rs 4,326.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

The company attributed the pressure on profitability to elevated gas costs following volatility in global LNG prices.

"Volatility in LNG prices due to West Asia crisis led to increased input gas cost for IGL resulting in margins being supressed for the quarter," IGL said in its earnings release.

Advertisement

The impact of higher input costs was also reflected in the company's operating performance. EBITDA fell 42 per cent to Rs 295.50 crore from Rs 511.75 crore a year ago, while EBITDA margin declined to 6 per cent from 13 per cent.

IGL's purchase cost of natural gas rose to Rs 3,810.86 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,927.93 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the pressure on margins, the company's gas sales volumes continued to grow. Total sales volumes increased 6 per cent year-on-year to 878.98 million standard cubic metres, while average daily sales rose to a record 9.66 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) from 9.13 mmscmd.

CNG volumes, which account for the bulk of IGL's gas sales, grew 6 per cent during the quarter, while total PNG volumes increased about 4 per cent.

Shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited ended 1.79 per cent lower at Rs 151.77 apiece on Thursday following the announcement of its June-quarter results. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts