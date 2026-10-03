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Home / Business / IGNITE Social Enterprise Issues Statement on Corporate Independence

IGNITE Social Enterprise Issues Statement on Corporate Independence

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PTI
Updated At : 03:55 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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HONG KONG, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGNITE Social Enterprise ("IGNITE") today issued a statement clarifying its corporate standing and independence, following inquiries and media commentary referencing other direct-selling companies.

IGNITE is an independently incorporated direct-selling enterprise headquartered in Hong Kong. IGNITE confirms that it is a separate legal entity with its own distinct corporate governance, ownership structure, and executive management. IGNITE is not a subsidiary, parent, affiliate, franchisee, licensee, or representative of QNET, nor does either company have legal authority to act for, bind, or represent the other.

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As is common across the global direct-selling and retail industries, certain corporate executives, independent brand affiliates, and advisors affiliated with IGNITE possess prior commercial experience with other established direct-selling companies, including QNET. Under standard corporate and commercial law, an individual's prior professional background does not establish a legal or corporate relationship between independent corporate entities.

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IGNITE operates an e-commerce and direct-selling model through which registered Brand Affiliates distribute consumer products—including wellness and lifestyle products under SANAREY, SENA, and ELARA, and digital learning platforms under brAInify—earning commissions strictly tied to bona fide product sales.

"Our focus remains squarely on compliance, product quality, and creating sustainable micro-entrepreneurship opportunities in each market we enter," said Naresh Balasubramaniam, Chief of External Operations, IGNITE Social Enterprise. "We maintain strict operational standards and adhere to local commercial regulations across all active markets."

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For further details regarding IGNITE's corporate governance, product lines, and operational structure, please refer to the Official Corporate FAQ available at www.joinignite.com.

About IGNITE Social Enterprise

Founded in 2026 and headquartered in Hong Kong, IGNITE Social Enterprise is a global social enterprise focused on helping micro-entrepreneurs grow through a social e-commerce model combining products, digital tools, education and future-ready services.

Driven by its mission "Own Your Future," IGNITE provides individuals with digital tools, training and wellness and lifestyle products designed to support personal growth, entrepreneurship and greater economic participation.

Media Contact

IGNITE Global Media Centre

marcomms@joinignite.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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