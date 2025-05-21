iGOT Karmayogi crosses landmark of 1 crore registered users

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The total number of registrations in the iGOT Karmayogi platform, a digital learning platform for serving civil servants crore, crossed the one crore mark, a 30-fold growth from 3 lakh registered users since January 2023, according to a statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

According to the ministry, this rapid scale-up underlines the growing adoption of digital technology in public administration and reaffirms the government's commitment to building a future-ready and citizen-centric civil service.

The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that this milestone was achieved due to the active participation of both central and state/UT civil servants.

Over 60 per cent of the registered users on the iGOT Karmayogi platform are from all 36 States/UTs, while the remaining are from central government ministries, departments and organisations.

"This demonstrates pan-India outreach of the platform and growing integration with state-level governance frameworks," the ministry said.

So far, the top five states with a relatively higher number of registered civil servants on the platform are Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

So far, over 3.1 crore learning certificates have been issued to civil servants based on course completion, which aggregates to more than 3.8 crore learning hours.

iGOT Karmayogi platform offers over 2,400 courses in 16 languages contributed by more than 200 course providers, including Central and State Government Ministries and Departments, Civil Services Training Institutes (CSTIs), Civil Society Organisations, philanthropic bodies, premier Indian academic institutions, and private industry experts.

According to the ministry, all courses are aligned with the indigenously developed Karmayogi Competency Model (KCM) - rooted in Indic wisdom and the tenets of Mission Karmayogi.

With more than 1 crore registered civil servants, the focus areas for the iGOT Karmayogi platform in the near future include increasing the number of courses in regional languages, improving course quality, partnering with more content providers, and improving the user experience using AI and other technologies.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform is designed as a Digital Public Infrastructure - offering a sustainable, scalable and secure digital ecosystem for continuous learning in the public sector. Several countries from the Caribbean and other regions have expressed interest in collaborating on the adoption of the iGOT Karmayogi DPI framework, reaffirming India's growing role as a global partner in digital innovation. (ANI)

