IGP Launches ‘Find My Santa’ to Transform How India Plays Secret Santa This Christmas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: IGP, a global D2C multi-category gifting platform, has rolled out a new festive feature, ‘Find My Santa’, an in-house Secret Santa generator built to take the clutter and confusion out of holiday gifting. Launched just ahead of Christmas, the tool replaces the usual scribbled chits, manual coordination and last-minute chaos with a clean, fully digital, end-to-end experience. Secret Santa is fun until the scribbled chits get lost, the pairing becomes biased, three people forget to participate, and everyone scrambles at the last minute. Find My Santa fixes all of that by offering a smooth, fully digital experience that manages the entire activity end-to-end.

A simple, three-step Secret Santa created for how India celebrates 1. Create Your Group Users can instantly set up an office team, college friends, neighbourhood circle or a family group without relying on manual coordination or multiple messages.

2. Add Participants and Let IGP Do the Magic The tool automates fair and random pairing. Hosts can join in without influencing the draw. Every part of the process is handled by the system to eliminate confusion.

3. Personalised Gifting Made Easy Participants can create wishlists so their Santas can pick gifts they will genuinely love. From thoughtful keepsakes to trending favourites, IGP helps people find gifts that feel meaningful and personal.

Notifications, reminders and activity updates run quietly in the background. People simply participate, enjoy the anticipation and celebrate together without stress.

With Find My Santa, IGP strengthens its position as a tech enabled gifting ecosystem that brings structure, simplicity and delight to group gifting. The feature is designed to become the most useful tool for Secret Santa celebrations this season.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Joshi, Founder and CEO, IGP, said, “At IGP, Secret Santa has always been one of our favourite ways to celebrate the spirit of Christmas, bringing teams and communities together through thoughtful gifting. We saw an opportunity to make this tradition even more seamless and joyful with the right use of simple, intuitive technology. Find My Santa elevates the experience by adding structure, fairness and personalisation to something people already love. At its core, gifting is about connection, and this feature helps bring that to life effortlessly, making festive moments more meaningful for everyone involved.” As offices, colleges, families and friend groups prepare for Christmas, Find My Santa is set to become the season’s go to tool. It removes planning stress, enables personalised gifting and makes celebrations more organised and memorable.

With this launch, IGP reinforces its role as a tech-driven innovator building India’s most advanced gifting ecosystem, one festive experience at a time.

About IGP: Headquartered in Mumbai, with offices in India, Singapore and Dubai, International Gifts Platform (IGP) is one of the largest direct-to-consumer gifting companies. Renowned for its wide range of curated festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods and personalized products, IGP manufactures and sells its offerings through its website and major marketplaces. With a presence in over 150 countries and 1,000 cities across India, IGP offers convenient delivery options, including 30-minute delivery in 30+ cities and same-day delivery in 400+ cities, including three offline stores. To date, IGP has delivered joy to more than 20 million customers worldwide through its timely and thoughtful gifting solutions.

