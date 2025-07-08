IGP Rakhi Stories: Curated for Every Kind of Sibling Bond

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 8: The IGP Rakhi 2025 collection reflects the evolving nature of sibling relationships--rooted in childhood memories but shaped by today's fast-paced lives. The range is thoughtfully curated to speak to brothers, bhabhis, cousins, and even long-distance besties.

Highlights include:

* Traditional Rakhis: Rudraksha, mauli, and sacred symbol threads crafted with cultural finesse

* Designer Rakhis: Gold-plated, silver, and bracelet-style rakhi designs that double as keepsakes

* Eco-Friendly Rakhis: Plantable seed rakhis and biodegradable packaging in response to conscious consumer trends

Each rakhi can be paired with specially assembled hampers featuring Indian mithai, artisanal chocolates, premium teas, and custom keepsakes--delivered locally and internationally.

Seamless Online Gifting, Powered by Global Delivery

IGP's rakhi online platform makes global gifting feel personal. With a robust distribution network and smart localisation, the brand ensures rakhis reach 90+ countries in 5 days or less--including key destinations like Canada, USA, UK, UAE, and Australia.

Key delivery strengths:

* Localised fulfilment hubs to support last-mile delivery in global cities

* Real-time tracking via IGP's mobile app for peace of mind

* Same-day and express delivery options within India and select international cities

* No customs. No delays. Just emotions delivered on time.

A Trusted Rakhi Partner for Over a Decade

For millions of customers, IGP rakhi deliveries are more than just logistics, they are a promise kept. Whether you're sending rakhi aboard or across the street or continents, IGP ensures the experience is warm, personal, and memorable.

With a user-friendly website and a mobile app that supports gifting on the go, IGP empowers customers to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in their own way--emotionally, effortlessly, and right on time.

Merging Tradition with Modernity

The 2025 Rakhi collection introduces subtle luxury, sustainability, and digital adaptability to meet the evolving preferences of modern gifters.

New additions include:

* Luxury Rakhi hampers with perfumes, silver accessories, and imported gourmet treats

* Digital Rakhi kits for siblings separated by oceans, featuring virtual celebration cards

* Premium, eco-conscious packaging designed to elevate both presentation and purpose

Each hamper is curated to feel exclusive--because IGP believes gifting should reflect the uniqueness of every sibling bond.

Inclusive Pricing for a Global Audience

Whether you're sending a simple rakhi or a luxe hamper, IGP offers gifting solutions across price segments, making it easy for everyone to participate in Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Offerings include:

* Affordable hampers for casual gifting and children

* Mid-range combos with sweets, dry fruits, and practical keepsakes

* Premium gifts with customisation, luxury rakhis, and elevated packaging

IGP mobile app for IOS and Android to let you browse and track their Rakhi Orders Online. Ensuring gifting remains smooth and stress-free, even across time zones.

