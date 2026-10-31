IHC Champions Emerging Talent by Creating New Opportunities for Young Artists

VMPL

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], October 31: Students of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (DLCSUPVA) will now be able to present their performances on the stage of the prestigious India Habitat Centre (IHC) in New Delhi. For this, an MoU was signed between IHC and DLCSUPVA on Wednesday.

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Its objective is to promote academic, cultural and professional cooperation between the two institutions, so that students' talent can be provided with a larger platform.

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During the programme held in the seminar hall of the Faculty of Planning and Architecture, Registrar Dr Gunjan Malik Manocha signed the MoU on behalf of DLCSUPVA, while Director Prof (Dr) KG Suresh signed on behalf of IHC. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Amit Arya and Prof Suresh exchanged the memorandum of understanding.

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Prof Suresh said that after the MoU, new opportunities would become available to SUPVA's students, teachers, researchers, and people associated with art and culture. Through this, efforts will be made to encourage the exchange of knowledge, training, research and creative activities. He said that the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi is known as a leading institution for organising discussions and programmes on art, culture, the environment, architecture, social development and contemporary issues.

Meanwhile, DLCSUPVA is a leading university in the country where education is provided in creative disciplines such as design, film and television, visual arts, and planning and architecture.

He said that the MoU between IHC and DLCSUPVA would prove to be a milestone in the field of art and culture in the future. Through this, students will get opportunities to showcase their talent, bring their creative work to a wider platform, and connect with experts in the art world. In addition, steps can also be taken towards organising joint exhibitions, lectures, workshops and cultural programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Amit Arya said that this partnership would help DLCSUPVA students gain practical experience alongside academic knowledge. Increased dialogue among artists, teachers and researchers would encourage new ideas and artistic experimentation. At the same time, this MoU would also prove useful in promoting Indian art, culture and contemporary creative expressions. Members of the University's Executive Council, Dean Academics Dr Ajay Kaushik, Faculty Coordinator Vinay Kumar, Mahesh TP, Ajaybahu Joshi, all faculty members, teaching staff and others were present on this occasion.

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