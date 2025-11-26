DT
Home / Business / IHC Director Prof K G Suresh honoured at 56th IFFI Goa

IHC Director Prof K G Suresh honoured at 56th IFFI Goa

ANI
Updated At : 10:36 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: Director of India Habitat Centre Prof.(Dr.) K G Suresh was on Monday felicitated by Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation & Ajay Nagabhushan, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa for serving as a Member of the Great Grand Jury of Creative Makers of Tomorrow (CMOT) , the only one of its kind platform for youth film makers anywhere in the world.

The veteran journalist turned media educator said CMOT offers the young filmmakers both a challenge & opportunity to prove their credentials & talent. He said all the five qualified films highlighted the negative fallout of the obsession of youngsters in making viral their social media posts & expressed happiness over the sensitive treatment of the topic by the young filmmakers.

He said IHC organises two film festivals including an international, every year & would be delighted to encourage more youth involvement in the same.

Prof Suresh had in the past served as jury of the National Film Awards & the Indian Panorama segment of the prestigious festival.

As Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism & Communication, he had established the Department of Cinema Studies, the first of its kind in central & northern India. As Director General of IIMC, he had organised joint workshops in collaboration with FTII, Pune in Cinematography, Acting, Direction, etc.

He has also served on the Governing Body of Film & Television Institute of India, Pune & the Society of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, Kolkata.

He is currently a Member of the Executive Council of the Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing & Visual Arts, Rohtak.

He has been the Chair & Jury of several National & International Film juries including the first Indian on the jury of Plural Plus, International Youth Video Festival, organised by UN Alliance of Civilizations & International Migration Organisation in 2012. He has written several Research papers on Cinema & Television & published by reputed national & international academic journals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

