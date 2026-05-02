IHC Hosts Discussion on Shastrartha in India, Highlights Relevance of Indigenous Dialogic Traditions

New Delhi, May 2, 2026: The India Habitat Centre (IHC), New Delhi, hosted a book release-cum-panel discussion on Shastrartha in India: Methodology and Applications under its initiative Samlapa: The Discourse. The session brought together eminent scholars and practitioners to reflect on the continuing relevance of India’s dialogic traditions in contemporary intellectual and academic life. Chairing the discussion, Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, IHC, underscored the importance of reviving indigenous frameworks of inquiry. He observed that Shastrartha offers a pragmatic approach to re-engaging with India’s intellectual traditions by fostering reasoned debate, critical thinking, and contextual understanding. He also shared that IHC would be initiating a series of discussions on historical themes in collaboration with academic institutions.

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Chief Guest, Member Secretary, Indian Council of Historical Research, Dr. Om Ji Upadhyay, reflected on the historical practice of Shastrartha as a disciplined and respectful mode of dialogue, rooted in Samvad—a sincere quest for truth. He noted that such traditions offer valuable lessons for contemporary discourse, particularly in contrast to the often adversarial nature of modern debates.

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Prof. Himanshu Prasad Roy, Chairperson, Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, highlighted the need for rigorous academic engagement with historical narratives, urging scholars to critically examine inherited colonial perspectives.

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Drawing on historical evidence, he pointed to the diversity and complexity of knowledge systems in pre-colonial India, advocating a more nuanced understanding of the past.

Author Siddheshwar Shukla presented the central ideas of the book, tracing the evolution of Shastrartha from early textual traditions to its contemporary applications. Emphasising its relevance today, he described Shastrartha as a discipline that nurtures clarity of thought and constructive engagement, remarking that it serves as a form of “intellectual yoga.” The discussion was attended by faculty members, researchers, and professionals from diverse fields, and concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session.

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The book explores Shastrartha as a significant component of the Indian knowledge tradition, examining its methodological foundations and contemporary applicability across areas such as education, communication, and public discourse. It highlights the enduring relevance of structured dialogue in fostering critical inquiry and informed debate in modern society.

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