IHC Launches 35mm Film Club with Special Screening of Kranti Reel Magic - Looking Back With Nostalgia!

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 31: India Habitat Centre (IHC) has launched the IHC 35mm Film Club, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country dedicated to celebrating and keeping alive the experience and heritage of watching cinema on celluloid.

Advertisement

The launch brought together distinguished guests from the world of cinema and the arts, including Shri Santosh Anand, the renowned lyricist behind some of Hindi cinema's most memorable songs, including Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi (Kranti, 1981), Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai (Shor, 1972) and Main Na Bhoolunga (Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, 1974), among many others.

Advertisement

Also present on the occasion were filmmaker Shri Suraj Kumar, film critic Shri Murtaza Ali Khan, and Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre.

Advertisement

Marking the month of Independence, the inaugural screening featured Manoj Kumar's iconic film Kranti (1981) in its original 35mm format. The screening offered audiences a rare opportunity to experience cinema as it was originally meant to be seen on film, the gentle flicker of the projector, the distinctive texture and grain of the image, the warmth of its colours, and the unmistakable nostalgia of celluloid.

The occasion was particularly significant for India Habitat Centre, which is among the few institutions in the country that continue to operate its 35mm projectors. The same projectors marked the beginning of IHC's film journey 28 years ago, making the launch both a celebration of its cinematic legacy and a renewed commitment to keeping the experience of film alive for future generations.

Speaking at the launch, Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, said _"It is a moment of immense pride for India Habitat Centre to launch what is perhaps the country's first dedicated 35mm Film Club. At a time when cinema has almost entirely moved to the digital medium, we believe there is tremendous value in preserving not only our films, but also the experience of watching them in the format in which they were originally created and exhibited."

Prof (Dr.) Suresh added _"We are especially honoured to have Shri Santosh Anand ji with us for this inaugural evening. At 97, his presence makes the occasion deeply special for all of us. To have him here as we screen Kranti, a film whose music and words continue to live in the collective memory of generations, brings an extraordinary emotional resonance to the launch. The IHC 35mm Film Club is our tribute to the artists, filmmakers, technicians and audiences who created and sustained the magic of cinema on celluloid."

The IHC 35mm Film Club seeks to bring audiences closer to the rich history of Indian cinema by creating opportunities to revisit landmark and significant films in their original 35mm format. Through regular screenings, the Club will celebrate not only the films themselves but also the distinctive cinematic experience associated with film prints and projectors, an experience that has become increasingly rare in the digital era.

For this initiative, India Habitat Centre has collaborated with the NFDC-National Film Archive of India (NFAI), further strengthening its commitment to preserving and showcasing India's rich cinematic heritage.

The 35mm print of Kranti, preserved by the NFDC-National Film Archive of India for several years, returned to the big screen 45 years after the film's original theatrical release, making it a fitting choice to inaugurate the IHC 35mm Film Club.

Through the Club, India Habitat Centre hopes to create a space where long-time cinema lovers can rediscover the magic of celluloid, while younger audiences have the opportunity to experience, perhaps for the first time, the unmistakable charm of watching a film projected from an original 35mm print.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)