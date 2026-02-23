IHC Launches ‘Bhasha’ – A Dedicated Section Celebrating India’s Linguistic Diversity on International Mother Language Day

New Delhi, February 23, 2026 — In a meaningful tribute to linguistic heritage, the India Habitat Centre (IHC) on Feb 21 inaugurated Bhasha, a specially curated section within the Habitat Library & Research Centre. This initiative brings together a rich collection of publications in India’s diverse languages, fostering greater awareness, accessibility, and appreciation of Indian language literature.

The launch took place on International Mother Language Day, observed globally to promote the protection, preservation, and celebration of linguistic diversity.

The section was inaugurated by Dr. Ram Madhav, President, India Foundation, in the presence of Shri Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman & Managing Director, HUDCO, as Guest of Honour.

Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, highlighted the vision behind the initiative: “Building on the resounding success of the Bharat Bodh Kendra, Bhasha represents a natural and vital progression. It offers readers at the Centre curated access to outstanding works in Indian languages, while also including Sahitya Akademi award-winning titles in translation. This enables non-native speakers to discover and appreciate the profound richness of our regional literature. A dedicated Hindi collection forms a cornerstone of Bhasha and is poised for steady expansion.” In his address, Dr. Ram Madhav described the library as “the soul of any institution” and warmly commended the initiative, urging its further expansion.

He observed that “India’s history truly resides in its languages, yet their immense value has often remained underappreciated.

Decoding and exploring these linguistic treasures is essential, and Bhasha marks an important and timely step forward by the India Habitat Centre.” Shri Sanjay Kulshrestha welcomed the launch as a timely and relevant effort, underscoring the critical role of preserving and promoting India’s multilingual legacy in today’s world.

The Habitat Library & Research Centre, a valued resource for intellectual and cultural engagement, remains accessible to members of the India Habitat Centre.

This new section aligns with IHC’s ongoing commitment—exemplified by initiatives like IHC Samanvay—to celebrate and revitalize India’s pluralistic cultural and linguistic traditions.

For more information, visit www.indiahabitat.org or contact the HLRC.

About India Habitat Centre- The India Habitat Centre is a premier institution dedicated to fostering synergy across sectors through dialogue, culture, education, and research in a dynamic, inclusive environment.

