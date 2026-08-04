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New Delhi [India], August 4: The India Habitat Centre is delighted to announce the return of the much-anticipated IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan 2026, scheduled for 8th and 9th August 2026 at the iconic Stein Auditorium.

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This year's edition promises an immersive two-day journey into the rich, rhythmic heritage of Chhattisgarh and Kerala, showcasing powerful folk traditions that continue to resonate with timeless vitality. The Sammelan honours art forms that have not only survived centuries but have carried the soul of their regions across borders, serving as vibrant cultural ambassadors.

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Prof. (Dr.) K.G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, said: "Through the IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan, we celebrate the living rhythms of India. These musical traditions carry stories, memories, and deep cultural wisdom preserved by communities across generations. This year, we pay special homage to the iconic Teejan Bai, whose extraordinary voice embodied the indomitable spirit of folk art. IHC remains proud to provide a platform for these authentic voices to be heard and cherished."

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Through an expertly curated lineup, the festival brings together raw emotion, sacred rituals, and exceptional artistry.

Highlights of the Festival

The event will open with a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Teejan Bai, one of India's most revered Pandavani exponents, who captivated audiences at the Sammelan in 2013.

Acclaimed artist Prabha Yadav will present a powerful rendition in the Vedamati style, performing the dramatic episode of Draupadi Cheer Haran (The Disrobing of Draupadi) from the Mahabharata.

On the second day, audiences will experience the mystical and rhythmic world of Pulluvan Pattu -- a sacred serpent ritual tradition from Kerala -- presented by the Sree Sankaran Memorial Pulluvan Pattu Kala Samithi.

Led by noted traditional artist Sathyanarayanan P, the performance will feature the distinctive sounds of the single-stringed Pulluvan Veena, the earthen Pulluvan Kudam, and resonant bell-metal Ilathalam cymbals, all handcrafted by the Pulluva community.

This year's festival collaborator is Anwesha Kala Kendra, a cultural initiative of Mahendra Kala Sahitya Sansada, committed to the preservation, promotion, and presentation of India's rich artistic and literary heritage.

About India Habitat Centre

The India Habitat Centre is one of Delhi's premier cultural and intellectual hubs, dedicated to fostering arts, culture, sustainable development, and meaningful public dialogue. Through initiatives like the Lok Sangeet Sammelan, IHC offers audiences not merely performances, but rare encounters with India's living cultural traditions.

Event Details

IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan 2026

Dates: 8 & 9 August 2026

Venue: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

Entry: Open to all (subject to seating availability)

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