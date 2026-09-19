IHC Theatre Festival 2026 Opens to a Full House at Stein Auditorium, Celebrating the Richness and Diversity of Indian Theatre

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 19: The IHC Theatre Festival 2026 opened to a packed Stein Auditorium at India Habitat Centre, marking the beginning of a ten-day celebration of Indian theatre that brings together diverse languages, stories, theatrical traditions and contemporary forms.

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The festival was inaugurated in the presence of Padma Shri Prof. Bharat Gupt, Vice Chairman, National School of Drama; Prof. Dr. K.G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre; and Maneesh Verma, Director and Writer of Dancing With Dad, who joined the opening evening as distinguished guests.

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The inaugural evening set the tone for the festival with a strong audience response, as theatre enthusiasts, artists, cultural practitioners and members of the Delhi audience filled the Stein Auditorium. The houseful opening was marked by an enthusiastic reception from the audience, reflecting the continued interest in live theatre and its ability to bring people together through compelling stories and diverse artistic expressions.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. K.G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, said, “Theatre has always been an important part of the cultural life of India Habitat Centre. The IHC Theatre Festival brings together a remarkable range of voices, languages, forms and theatrical practices, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of Indian theatre. We are delighted to see such an encouraging response from audiences on the opening evening, and look forward to welcoming theatre practitioners and audiences through the festival.”

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Padma Shri Prof. Bharat Gupt, Vice Chairman, National School of Drama, said, “Indian theatre has always been a meeting ground of many languages, traditions, stories and forms. A theatre festival is an opportunity to experience this plurality, while also recognising the living and evolving nature of the theatrical tradition. The IHC Theatre Festival brings together different voices and forms on one platform, creating a space for artists and audiences to engage with the richness of Indian theatre. It is encouraging to see the enthusiastic response from the audience on the opening evening, and I hope the festival continues to inspire a deeper engagement with theatre and its many possibilities.”

Maneesh Verma, Director and Writer of Dancing With Dad, said, “Dancing With Dad is rooted in the belief that theatre can help us look beyond labels and enter another person’s world with greater empathy. What makes a festival like the IHC Theatre Festival special is its ability to bring together diverse stories, perspectives, languages and forms, allowing audiences to encounter different worlds through theatre.”

The IHC Theatre Festival 2026, supported by the National School of Drama, runs from September 18 to 27, 2026, at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Over ten days, the festival presents a curated selection of productions in Hindi, English, Tamil and Punjabi, bringing together established theatre practitioners as well as contemporary voices.

The festival features productions that explore a wide range of themes and theatrical vocabularies – from family, relationships and identity to history, mythology, social realities and questions of belonging. The programme also embraces varied performance forms, reaffirming theatre as a constantly evolving space for dialogue, imagination and cultural exchange.

With the opening evening drawing a houseful audience and receiving an enthusiastic response, the IHC Theatre Festival 2026 sets the stage for nine more days of performances and conversations around the many languages and forms of Indian theatre.

About IHC Theatre Festival 2026

The IHC Theatre Festival is a curated annual platform at India Habitat Centre celebrating the diversity and dynamism of Indian theatre. The 2026 edition brings together productions across languages, regions, and theatrical forms, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the breadth of contemporary Indian theatre on one stage.

Dates: September 18–27, 2026

Venue: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

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