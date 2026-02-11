DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad Launches Six-Month AI/ML Training Program for Women Graduate Engineers

iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad Launches Six-Month AI/ML Training Program for Women Graduate Engineers

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 12:29 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hyderabad, 11 February 2026: iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad has announced the launch of a six-month intensive training program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), aimed at upskilling early-career women engineers. Designed for women graduates who have completed their engineering degrees in the last few years, the program targets participants from Hyderabad and nearby regions seeking advanced knowledge and research-oriented skills in AI and ML.

Advertisement

The program combines strong theoretical grounding with hands-on tutorials and applied learning experiences. Classes will be held every Monday at the IIIT Hyderabad campus, offering participants a collaborative and immersive academic environment. The curriculum spans both classical and contemporary AI/ML techniques, equipping learners with problem-solving skills relevant to industry as well as research applications.

Advertisement

Speaking on the initiative, Dr C K Raju, Head of Educational Programs at iHub-Data, noted that the continuing education programs offered by the hub have seen strong outcomes in the past. “This program has been carefully structured to support young women engineers in achieving their career goals by integrating theory with practice. It enables participants to address complex challenges using advanced AI and ML techniques in an accessible and effective manner,” he said. He added that the all-women cohort is intended to foster greater opportunities for gender equity across technology-driven workplaces.

Advertisement

The training program will commence in March 2026 and run for a duration of six months. Upon successful completion, select participants will be offered a three-month online internship with iHub-Data, providing exposure to real-world projects and applied research.

The application deadline is 20 February 2026.

Advertisement

More details at

https://ihub-data.ai/archives/courses/https-ihub-data-ai-archives-courses-aiml-training-program-for-women-engineering-graduates/

About IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad: IHub-Data is the Technology Innovation Hub at IIIT Hyderabad established under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). It drives research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in data-driven technologies with applications in healthcare, mobility, and smart cities through academia-industry-government collaborations.

About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Technology Innovation,  Intelligent Systems, Signal Processing and Communications,  Data Sciences, Language Technologies, Robotics, Security, Algorithms, Software Engineering, Visual Information Technology , VLSI and Embedded Systems Technology , Computer Systems, Machine Learning, Quantum Science and Technology, Computational Social Science, Cognitive Science , Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Earthquake Engineering, Human Sciences,  Spatial Informatics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Smart Cities, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Technologies in Healthcare and Biomedical Research.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

Contact: Padma Raju Vegesna, Digital Marketing Officer, IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad.

E-mail: outreach.ihub@ihub-data.iiit.ac.in

E-mail: sunory.dutt@iiit.ac.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts