iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad Launches Six-Month AI/ML Training Program for Women Graduate Engineers

Hyderabad, 11 February 2026: iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad has announced the launch of a six-month intensive training program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), aimed at upskilling early-career women engineers. Designed for women graduates who have completed their engineering degrees in the last few years, the program targets participants from Hyderabad and nearby regions seeking advanced knowledge and research-oriented skills in AI and ML.

Advertisement

The program combines strong theoretical grounding with hands-on tutorials and applied learning experiences. Classes will be held every Monday at the IIIT Hyderabad campus, offering participants a collaborative and immersive academic environment. The curriculum spans both classical and contemporary AI/ML techniques, equipping learners with problem-solving skills relevant to industry as well as research applications.

Advertisement

Speaking on the initiative, Dr C K Raju, Head of Educational Programs at iHub-Data, noted that the continuing education programs offered by the hub have seen strong outcomes in the past. “This program has been carefully structured to support young women engineers in achieving their career goals by integrating theory with practice. It enables participants to address complex challenges using advanced AI and ML techniques in an accessible and effective manner,” he said. He added that the all-women cohort is intended to foster greater opportunities for gender equity across technology-driven workplaces.

Advertisement

The training program will commence in March 2026 and run for a duration of six months. Upon successful completion, select participants will be offered a three-month online internship with iHub-Data, providing exposure to real-world projects and applied research.

The application deadline is 20 February 2026.

Advertisement

More details at

https://ihub-data.ai/archives/courses/https-ihub-data-ai-archives-courses-aiml-training-program-for-women-engineering-graduates/

About IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad: IHub-Data is the Technology Innovation Hub at IIIT Hyderabad established under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). It drives research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in data-driven technologies with applications in healthcare, mobility, and smart cities through academia-industry-government collaborations.

About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Technology Innovation, Intelligent Systems, Signal Processing and Communications, Data Sciences, Language Technologies, Robotics, Security, Algorithms, Software Engineering, Visual Information Technology , VLSI and Embedded Systems Technology , Computer Systems, Machine Learning, Quantum Science and Technology, Computational Social Science, Cognitive Science , Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Earthquake Engineering, Human Sciences, Spatial Informatics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Smart Cities, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Technologies in Healthcare and Biomedical Research.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

Contact: Padma Raju Vegesna, Digital Marketing Officer, IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad.

E-mail: outreach.ihub@ihub-data.iiit.ac.in

E-mail: sunory.dutt@iiit.ac.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)