IIBM Institute Brings Globally Recognized Swiss Doctorate to India at affordable prices -- Now Enrolling for 2025

New Delhi [India], May 19: In a bold move to make top-tier global education accessible to Indian professionals, IIBM Institute of Business Management announces the launch of the Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from the Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland -- now available in India at 50% lower fees than similar Swiss programs.

Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland is a prestigious member of AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) -- the same global network that includes Harvard, Stanford, and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). AACSB membership signifies academic excellence and global credibility, giving Indian learners the opportunity to earn a doctorate that commands respect worldwide.

Delivered 100% online, the SIMA DBA is designed for senior professionals, entrepreneurs, consultants, and CXOs who want to enhance their leadership skills, conduct practical business research, and earn the legally recognized "Dr." title from a respected Swiss institution -- without taking a career break.

"I never imagined I could afford a Swiss doctorate. SIMA's DBA changed my career trajectory and personal brand -- and I now proudly use the 'Dr.' title," says Dr. Ravi Kumar, a recent graduate and business strategist from Mumbai.

SIMA is currently active in over 50 countries, with a growing alumni network across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, with India as a key growth region.

Program features include:

* Swiss-issued Private Doctorate degree with international acceptance

* Affordable fees from Rs3.5 to Rs5.5 lakhs (vs. Rs7-12 lakhs typically charged by other Swiss institutes)

* AACSB Membership for institutional trust and credibility

* No entrance exams, flexible schedules, and personalized academic mentorship

* Recognition for professional and research excellence

Graduates of this program have gone on to hold leadership roles, publish research, and gain global visibility -- many proudly using "Dr." as a personal and professional milestone.

Admissions Now Open - Limited Seats for 2025 Cohort

This is a one-time opportunity for Indian professionals to earn a Swiss DBA with global recognition, at a price point designed for the Indian market.

Visit www.iibmindia.in to apply

For more information, explore SIMA at www.simaglobal.ch

Take the next step in your leadership journey. Earn your Swiss "Dr." title.

Trusted Globally. Delivered Locally. Powered by IIBM.

