IIFD Showcases "Mithila Élan" at Times Lifestyle Week 2026 with Actor Aayush Sharma as Showstopper

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New Delhi [India], May 20: IFD-Indian Institute of Fashion & Design made a remarkable statement at Times Lifestyle Week 2026 with its grand showcase "Mithila Élan," a contemporary couture collection inspired by the timeless beauty of Madhubani and Mithila art.

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Inspired by the timeless beauty of Madhubani and Mithila art, the collection celebrated India's rich cultural heritage through contemporary fashion storytelling. The showcase beautifully transformed traditional folk artistry into modern couture expressions, captivating the audience with its intricate detailing, handcrafted aesthetics, artistic motifs, fluid silhouettes, and elevated runway presentation.

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The evening reached a glamorous finale with Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma walking the ramp as the showstopper for the collection, adding charisma, energy, and star appeal to the showcase.

Conceptualized and designed by the talented student designers of IIFD, "Mithila Élan" reflected the institute's strong emphasis on creativity, innovation, cultural appreciation, and industry-oriented fashion education. The collection drew inspiration from the symbolic storytelling, vibrant patterns, and expressive linework of Mithila art while reinterpreting them through contemporary silhouettes and modern luxury aesthetics.

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Furthermore, the showcase stood as a reflection of IIFD's vision to preserve and promote India's rich artistic heritage through contemporary design education. By encouraging students to explore traditional Indian art forms and reinterpret them for modern global audiences, the institute continues to create meaningful platforms where heritage and innovation coexist seamlessly.

The collection also highlighted the importance of indigenous craftsmanship, handcrafted artistry, and cultural narratives in today's evolving fashion landscape. Through initiatives like "Mithila Élan," IIFD empowers young designers to create globally relevant fashion with deep cultural roots and authentic storytelling.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Vimi Vansil, Founder & Director of IIFD, said:

"At IIFD, we believe fashion is a powerful medium to preserve culture and express creativity. Mithila Élan is a beautiful representation of how traditional Indian art can inspire contemporary fashion while empowering young designers to think innovatively and globally."

With over two decades of excellence, IIFD - Indian Institute of Fashion & Design continues to be one of India's leading institutions in fashion, interior, and textile design education, nurturing future creative professionals through experiential learning, global exposure, and strong industry engagement.

The showcase received immense appreciation from fashion industry experts, media representatives, influencers, celebrities, and guests attending Times Lifestyle Week 2026.

The evening concluded with a grand finale walk featuring Aayush Sharma alongside the student designers of IIFD, celebrating fashion, heritage, creativity, and the future of Indian design on one prestigious runway.

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