DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / IIFL Capital partners with Flytxt to leverage Agentic AI for sustainable AUM growth

IIFL Capital partners with Flytxt to leverage Agentic AI for sustainable AUM growth

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:33 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Flytxt, a leading provider of Enterprise AI solutions for Marketplace Optimisation, today announced that IIFL Capital Services Limited, a full-service investment and wealth management firm, has adopted its award winning AI to strengthen investor engagement and accelerate Assets Under Management (AUM) growth through intelligent investment recommendations.

Advertisement

With over 15 years of AI innovation, Flytxt currently serves more than 80 enterprise customers across 50 countries, helping them transform customer data into actionable intelligence and driving measurable business outcomes.

Advertisement

As investor expectations continue to evolve, financial service providers are under increasing pressure to deliver highly relevant and timely investment guidance. By leveraging Flytxt's AI platform, IIFL Capital can better understand investor behavior, identify emerging investment opportunities, and engage customers with recommendations aligned to their financial goals and investment preferences.

"Technology adoption has always been central to driving innovation at IIFL Capital. Our collaboration with Flytxt reflects our commitment to leveraging AI to deepen investor engagement and create greater value for our investors," said Mrs. Jyotsna Solanki, Head Business Intelligence & Growth, IIFL Capital.

Advertisement

"AI delivers real-world impact only when it is trusted, transparent, and easy to use. That's exactly what our partnership with IIFL Capital demonstrates. Powered by causal intelligence, our Agentic AI solutions enable enterprises to reason, decide, and act with greater autonomy to deliver measurable business outcomes," said Dr Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt.

This partnership reflects Flytxt's growing presence in the financial services sector, where leading NBFCs, fintech firms, insurance companies, and retail banks globally are leveraging its AI capabilities to accelerate customer growth, enhance product innovation, streamline customer service and drive deeper customer engagement.

About IIFL Capital

IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly IIFL Securities Limited) is a full-service broking and investment services firm operating in India. IIFL Capital offers broking services, wealth management, financial products distribution, institutional broking, research and investment banking services.

For more information, visit https://flytxt.ai/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts