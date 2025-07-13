DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / IIFL Home Finance gets USD100 million financing from AIIB

IIFL Home Finance gets USD100 million financing from AIIB

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:20 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): IIFL Home Finance Limited (IIFL HFL), a leading housing finance company focussed on the affordable housing segment, has secured a USD 100 million (in equivalent Indian rupee) financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), it said in a statement.

Advertisement

IIFL Home Finance said the AIIB funding will significantly enhance access to affordable housing finance for economically weaker sections and lower income groups (EWS/LIG), while also promoting the adoption of green building standards across the housing sector.

With this finance facility, IIFL HFL will strengthen its ability to serve both the demand and supply sides of India's affordable housing ecosystem.

Advertisement

On the demand side, IIFL HFL will extend home loans to families, primarily from EWS and LIG segments, to purchase or construct their own homes in urban and semi-urban locations.

On the supply side, the company will finance affordable housing developers, with a focused thrust on projects that integrate green certification standards, helping reduce the environmental footprint and enhance sustainability.

Advertisement

Monu Ratra, ED and CEO, IIFL Home Finance, said: "The funding from AIIB marks a significant step in our journey to expand homeownership opportunities for underserved families across the country. This will also bolster our efforts to develop and finance green affordable housing, making sustainable living more accessible. We are honoured to collaborate with AIIB in delivering inclusive and environmentally conscious housing solutions."

Gregory Liu, Director General of AIIB's Financial Institutions and Funds Clients Department, Global, added: "This investment reflects AIIB's commitment to inclusive and sustainable infrastructure. By partnering with IIFL HFL, AIIB is helping to advance India's green building agenda while bridging the housing gap for low-income families in India."

AIIB began operations in 2016, now has 110 approved members worldwide, is capitalized at USD 100 billion, and is AAA-rated by major international credit rating agencies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts