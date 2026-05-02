IIFT marks 63rd Foundation Day, highlights expansion and digital push to strengthen global trade education

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) on Saturday marked its 63rd Foundation Day, highlighting its expanding campuses, growing global footprint, and recent push towards digital transformation, according to an official release.

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The institute, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said the occasion "marks another significant milestone in the institution's distinguished journey in international business education, research, and policy advocacy."

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A key highlight of the event was the launch of a new IIFT website aimed at improving "user experience, accessibility, and digital engagement for students, faculty, researchers, and stakeholders," the release said.

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The Foundation Day celebrations come at a time when the institute is undergoing rapid expansion and strengthening its academic and global engagement. According to a separate institutional document, IIFT has seen "impressive growth in recent years and its rapidly rising achievements, improved popularity and ranking," along with the operationalisation of new campuses and expansion of its international alumni network.

The document further noted that the institute is "on a path of transformation to become a world-class B-school," with initiatives such as international collaborations, research-driven case studies, and support to India's participation in free trade agreements (FTAs).

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Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, in a message shared on social media, said, "Built on the foundations of delivering excellence in trade education, the institute has been playing a significant role in equipping young minds for the evolving trade landscape & enabling them to increasingly contribute towards strengthening India's role in global trade."

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also congratulated the institute, saying it is "a premier institution shaping India's global trade ambitions through excellence in education, research & policy," and added that its "expanding campuses and strong alumni connect continue to build future leaders in international business."

The release said IIFT has expanded its presence across four campuses--New Delhi, Kolkata, Kakinada, and GIFT City--reflecting its "evolving global outlook and commitment to excellence."

In recent years, the institute has also ramped up its academic engagement, organising a "record number of mega conferences" and launching initiatives such as the Australia-India case study compendium to promote research-led learning and international collaboration, the document noted.

Additionally, IIFT hosted its first-ever Vice-Chancellors' Conclave on internationalisation of higher education, bringing together academic leaders to deliberate on cross-border partnerships, mobility, and global accreditation, according to the document.

Established in 1963, IIFT has continued to play a key role in "building capacity in international trade and business management in India and beyond," the release added. (ANI)

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