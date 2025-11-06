IILM University Launch Foundry One - Building the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in India

VMPL

Advertisement

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 6: In a defining move that could reshape India's higher education and startup landscape, IILM University, in collaboration with FITT (IIT Delhi), has launched Foundry One -Innovation Hub & Accelerator, an ambitious initiative designed to merge academic excellence with entrepreneurial action. The event comes just two days after the university conferred Honorary Doctoral Degrees (Honoris Causa) upon distinguished leaders including Mr. R. C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.; Ms. Abha Adams, noted educationist and former Director, Step by Step School, Noida; Mr. Rajeev Sethi, designer, curator and Chairman, Asian Heritage Foundation; and Ms. Abha Dalmia, entrepreneur and philanthropist, at its Convocation 2025 ceremony.

Advertisement

The launch of Foundry One marks the start of what many describe as a transformational model for India's innovation economy -- one that moves universities from being centres of learning to becoming engines of creation. The hub, developed in collaboration with IIT Delhi's Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), is inspired by the founder-first ethos of Y Combinator and the collaborative ecosystem of Hyderabad's T-Hub. It envisions a 300,000 sq. ft. innovation campus in Gurugram that will bring together students, researchers, founders, mentors, and investors to power breakthroughs in AI, deep tech, healthcare, defence, biotechnology, and robotics.

Advertisement

Mr. Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, described Foundry One as "a powerful bridge between academia and industry that reflects India's growing confidence as a global innovation leader." He said the initiative will strengthen India's journey from "potential to power" by focusing on scale, diversity, and innovation with purpose, while reinforcing the MSME sector -- the backbone of every economy.

Shri Amitabh Kant, Former G20 Sherpa and Former CEO, NITI Aayog, said, "The launch of Foundry One at IILM University marks a powerful step toward building a self-reliant and globally connected India, an India that is resolute in leadership, resilient in purpose, and relentless in action."

Advertisement

Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, Managing Director, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) - IIT Delhi, said "Foundry One represents the next phase of India's innovation story, bridging academic excellence with real-world impact." He added that FITT will guide IILM through mentorship, research, and technology access to help startups scale globally while solving locally.

Rajesh Agrawal, Founder, Fairgrowth, and Former Deputy Mayor of London, said "Foundry One will connect India's growing startup ecosystem with global opportunities." He noted that by offering guidance, access, and belief, the initiative will help emerging founders from Gurugram, Indore, and Pune and other cities, build globally relevant enterprises.

M. Srinivas Rao (MSR), Former CEO, T-Hub Hyderabad, said "Foundry One brings together startups, corporates, government, and academia into one dynamic network." He emphasized that its focus on AI, deep tech, and healthcare positions it perfectly within India's emerging global strengths.

Jay Krishnan, Partner & India Head, Beyond Next Ventures, and Founding CEO of T-Hub, said "The strength of Foundry One lies in its founder-first philosophy and outcome-driven approach." He added that the initiative will build the systems, support, and scale needed to shape the next decade of global entrepreneurship.

IILM University's Prof Dr Rahul Singh, said the launch signals a new chapter for Indian higher education. "This partnership with FITT-IIT Delhi gives our students access to world-class research, laboratories, and mentors. Foundry One allows them to innovate while they study -- to move from learners to creators. It's not just about entrepreneurship; it's about building India's innovation capital within a university ecosystem," he said.

The launch concluded with announcing the introduction of IILM's four-year Entrepreneurial Startup Degree Program, which will allow students to build and scale ventures as part of their curriculum, mentored directly by Foundry One's network of industry experts and investors.

The day's proceedings were a continuation of IILM's week long celebrations which began on 2 November with its Convocation Ceremony attended by Shri Amitabh Kant, Former G20 Sherpa and Former CEO, NITI Aayog, as Chief Guest. The university's back-to-back initiatives -- from honouring national icons to launching a startup accelerator in partnership with FIIT -IIT Delhi -- underscore its growing role as one of the most forward-looking educational institutions in the country.

With Foundry One, IILM University hopes to effectively blur the lines between education and innovation -- transforming itself into a live ecosystem where knowledge is not only taught but built, tested, and scaled. In doing so, it sets a precedent for how India's universities can shape the nation's innovation-led future.

Website: https://iilm.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)