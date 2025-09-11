IILM University Opens Global Career Pathways with Dusit International for Hospitality Students

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 11:—IILM University has taken a significant step toward transforming hospitality education in India by providing its students access to global career opportunities through a strategic partnership with Dusit Thani College, Thailand, the academic arm of Southeast Asia’s premier hospitality group, Dusit International. The collaboration offers IILM students paid internships at Dusit International’s luxury properties across Thailand and other international destinations. Complementing this, the partnership also includes student exchange programmes designed to encourage intercultural collaboration, joint learning, and hands-on exposure to global hospitality practices. By blending IILM’s academic rigour with Dusit’s decades of hospitality expertise, students now gain a unique opportunity to train in five-star hotels globally, experiencing operations across departments including food and beverage, front office, culinary, event management, and more. This work-integrated approach ensures that graduates are equipped not only with theoretical knowledge but also practical, international experience—enhancing employability and global readiness.

Advertisement

The joint BBA (Hons) in Hospitality and Services Management programme also offers flexible pathways, allowing students to start their degree at IILM in Gurugram and spend later semesters at Dusit Thani College in Bangkok, earning a globally recognised credential. Short-term semester exchanges, international site visits, and cross-cultural learning experiences further reinforce the programme’s emphasis on holistic student development. Graduating students will benefit from a worldwide professional network through Dusit International, which has over 75 years of heritage and operations across four continents. The programme encourages meaningful intercultural exchange, enabling students to work alongside peers from different countries, learn international service standards, and develop skills essential for leadership in a globalised hospitality landscape.

Speaking at the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with Dusit Thani College, Mr. Nakul Anand, Guide and Mentor, School of Hospitality and Services Management, IILM University, remarks, "By combining Dusit’s global expertise with IILM’s commitment to excellence, we’re offering students not just education, but an immersive, real-world experience—where luxury hospitality is lived, not just learned." With India poised to become one of the fastest-growing hospitality markets in the world, IILM aims to continue providing students with a competitive edge through initiatives like these, which combine local education with international exposure.

Advertisement

About IILM University Located in the education hub of Gurugram, IILM University is a leading institution recognised for its interdisciplinary education, global connections, and robust industry partnerships. Its newly launched School of Hospitality and Service Management is poised to become a game-changer in luxury and service-sector education in India.

To know more, visit: https://iilm.edu.in/ About Dusit Hospitality Education Founded by Dusit International, Dusit Hospitality Education includes Dusit Thani College, Dusit Hospitality Academy, and The Food School Bangkok. With operations across four continents and over 75 years of excellence in luxury hospitality, Dusit is Southeast Asia’s top choice for students aspiring to world-class careers.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)